b<>com * Sublima * , the award-winning HDR converter, has added a new feature, offering unique variable peak luminance profiles to provide unmatched flexibility to broadcasters and video content creators/producers. The technology provides a single HDR conversion solution for all types of video content.

Meet award-winning broadcast tech innovators at IBC

New HDR converter feature provides unmatched flexibility to broadcasters and video content creators

Meet the innovators at IBC in Amsterdam, 9-12 September

The technology will be showcased at IBC. Journalists are invited to meet b<>com at the show or arrange an online briefing.

b<>com Marketing and Sales Director Nicolas Dallery said: “No other HDR converter can do this. Our customers will benefit from this new feature, and so will their own customers, the end-users.”

b<>com *Sublima* won a NAB Innovation Award in 2017 and a NAB Product of the Year Award in 2019. It is the only way to get all the benefits of real-time content- adaptive conversion techniques, without any need for manual adjustment.

Based on an intelligent algorithm, this product guarantees optimal conversion from SDR to HDR, HDR to SDR, or roundtrip, regardless of the video content.

b<>com will also be launching its “plug & play” 5G solution for the broadcast industry. See here for more details.

If anyone would like to meet with b<>com at this year’s IBC show or schedule a call for a briefing on b<>com and its ground-breaking technology, please get in touch.

Come and visit us at French Pavilion in hall 2, stand 2.B39

b<>com is a private French innovation center that pioneers, designs and delivers technologies to companies that want to digitally boost their competitiveness. Its technologies are developed to address digital infrastructure, the cultural and creative industries, health, defence, and industry 4.0. Its experts come up with solutions in areas like 5G networks and beyond, image and audio processing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cognitive science and mixed realities. Thanks to its world-class engineering team and its unique mix of scientific and industrial know-how, b<>com offers its clients technology innovations that make the difference.

