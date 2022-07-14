Outlier Ventures hires accomplished COO, Nathalie Oestmann and Web3 executive Benjamin Meyer

Award winning Web 3 accelerator continues to significantly scale operations in bid to become “World’s Leading Metaverse Accelerator”

Based in London, Oestmann joins from Curve where she served as a Chief Operating Officer for 2.5 years. Nathalie is a well known and vocal figure in the Fintech space and has been recognised as a ‘Top Women in Fintech’, amongst other awards since 2017. At Curve, she scaled the company’s operations twice to 500 global employees through the hostile markets of Brexit, the Wirecard collapse and Covid-19. Prior to that, she spent over 15 years in general management, partnerships and marketing for the likes of Samsung Pay and American Express.

Based in Boston, Meyer joins from Delphi Labs, the in house incubator of Delphi Digital where he served as Chief Operating Officer. During his tenure, Meyer led the operational expansion of Delphi Labs and oversaw the incubation of a multitude of cutting edge DeFi protocols that spanned across credit, AMM, DAOs, as well as NFT projects. Prior to that, he spent thirteen years at one of the largest global investment banks, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation as an Executive Director, where he led multi-billion dollar energy and infrastructure investment deals across North and Latin America as well as Asia.

“Nathalie and Ben both have an incredible affinity for seeing beyond the noise, which is evident through their prior successes scaling now prominent companies in the tech and finance industries. The combination of Nathalie’s expertise in strategic growth and Ben’s deep crypto knowledge, perfectly complement our latest upsurge in investment and support of Web 3 startups. We couldn’t have found more suited leaders to direct the next chapter of Outlier,” says Jamie Burke, Founder & CEO at Outlier Ventures.

Burke added, “there is a great deal of opportunity in the current market. We are seeing eagerness from Web 2 leaders to enter the Web 3 space and even more capital being raised this year by funds alone – explicitly allocated for Web 3 investments. Outlier Ventures invested throughout the 2018 winter so looking at the current market holistically, I can tell you this doesn’t look to me to qualify as a Crypto Winter, instead it’s the time to build harder than ever.”

The appointment of Oestmann and Meyer follows strong recent growth for Outlier with senior hires Des Martin and Eser Torun, announced earlier this quarter. Outlier Ventures’ backing for Web 3 innovators is running high, having onboarded 130+ start-ups into its accelerator in collaboration with crypto giants HBAR foundation, Protocol Labs, New Order DAO and Polygon, as showcased in the latest “Diffusion” demo day. They are forecasted to accelerate another 100 start-ups by year-end.

Outlier Ventures has been backing Web 3 founders since 2014 and is the world’s leading Open Metaverse accelerator program, as one of the first investment firms dedicated to investing in the emerging crypto ecosystem. Their portfolio includes notable projects across DeFi, NFTs and blockchain infrastructure with a focus on emergent Open Metaverse use cases such as NFT-based play-to-earn games, augmented reality and more. Outlier Ventures portfolio can be found here.

Both Base Camp and Ascent are constantly looking for founders accelerating the open Metaverse thesis by launching token networks. We provide a proven framework for growth while weaving together a global network of over 1,000 of the world’s leading Web 3 founders, protocols, and investment firms to form an ecosystem of mentorship and investment.

