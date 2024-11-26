CoatingSolution4U Launches First Commercial PlasticXpert Service at CEPLA

South Korean plastics maker CEPLA becomes the first commercial user of PlasticXpert, an AI system that diagnoses resin melt in real time on the production line

CoatingSolution4U announced that it has installed PlasticXpert, its AI-powered inline real-time resin diagnostics system, on a production line at South Korean plastics materials manufacturer CEPLA and launched its first commercial service for the system. CEPLA develops and manufactures functional materials, including polypropylene (PP) compounds for automotive applications and engineering plastics.

Plastics manufacturers record operating parameters such as temperature, pressure, and screw speed in real time. Yet even under the same operating conditions, the state of the polymer melt can vary with raw material properties and processing history. Melt flow index (MFI) testing relies on samples and provides only periodic measurements, making it difficult to track changes in the melt continuously during production.

As demand for greater use of recycled plastics grows, closing this measurement gap is becoming more important. Recycled feedstock can vary from lot to lot. Tracking changes in the melt during processing helps manufacturers manage that variability and maintain consistent product quality as they increase recycled content.

PlasticXpert analyzes pressure signals generated as resin flows through an extrusion die or an injection molding nozzle to detect changes in the polymer melt in real time. The system can be fitted to existing equipment and monitors the melt without sampling or interrupting production. Operators can see how the melt changes as production runs and identify when it is within the range associated with their target quality.

As part of the commercial service, CoatingSolution4U will collect and analyze production data from CEPLA and evaluate how the diagnostic results can support production and quality management. CoatingSolution4U plans to build on this deployment by expanding the use of PlasticXpert among plastics materials producers and processors in South Korea and internationally.