GENETIC PREDISPOSITION TO ADHD LINKED TO ECONOMIC CHALLENGES ACROSS THE LIFE COURSE

Research presented at the 2026 European Congress of Psychiatry suggests that inherited genetic susceptibility to attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may be linked to less favourable outcomes in education, employment and financial wellbeing in adulthood, with associations observed beyond the clinically diagnosed population.

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental condition typically characterised by difficulties with attention, activity regulation and impulsivity.1 However, related cognitive and behavioural traits occur to varying degrees in the general population and are not limited to individuals who receive a clinical diagnosis.

The study examined how inherited genetic susceptibility to ADHD may relate to life outcomes beyond diagnosed cases. To do this, researchers used polygenic scores, which combine information from many genetic variants across the genome to estimate a person’s genetic liability for a particular condition based on large-scale genome-wide association studies. Using this approach, the researchers studied how genetic predisposition to ADHD may be linked to economic outcomes across adulthood.

The analysis used data from six Finnish population-based cohorts spanning 25 years, linking genetic information with national registry and survey data on education, employment and economic circumstances in adulthood.

Key findings suggest that:

Higher genetic liability to ADHD may be associated with less favourable outcomes across several areas of economic life.

These patterns were observed in relation to educational attainment, labour-market participation and indicators of financial wellbeing.

The researchers note that differences in schooling and career choices may play a role in shaping later economic outcomes.

The associations were observed in the general population and were not limited to individuals with a clinical diagnosis of neurodevelopmental, mental or behavioural disorders. This indicates that the socioeconomic implications of ADHD-related traits may be relevant across the full spectrum of these traits within the broader population.

Professor Aaro Hazak, Lead Investigator at the University of Helsinki, TalTech and Aalto University, said: “Our research suggests that genetic predisposition to ADHD may be linked to differences in educational and economic trajectories across adulthood. ADHD-related traits are present to varying degrees in the population and understanding how they relate to life outcomes can help inform educational support, workplace practices and broader awareness aimed at promoting economic inclusion and recognising diverse neurodevelopmental profiles in the world of work.”

Dr. Julian Beezhold, the Secretary General of the European Psychiatric Association, said: “ADHD is often discussed primarily in clinical settings, yet this study underlines its broader societal relevance. Research examining how neurodevelopmental traits interact with education and employment systems can help identify ways to better support people across different stages of life.”

The European Congress of Psychiatry takes place from 28 – 31 March 2026 in Prague, Czech Republic and represents Europe’s largest congress dedicated to psychiatry, with over 4,200 attendees from over 105 countries worldwide: epa-congress.org.

The research described in this press release is based on analyses presented at the European Congress of Psychiatry, has not yet undergone final peer review, and is currently being prepared for publication in a peer-reviewed journal. The analyses utilised Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) population cohorts, and the study was led by THL. This project has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation programme under Grant Agreement No 952574, Research Council of Finland (grant numbers 336234 and 357643) and HUS Helsinki University Hospital (grant number TYH2019315). Funded by the European Union under grant agreement No 101177176.

Genetic Liability to Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder and Economic Outcomes

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A. Hazak* 1,2,3,4, J. Liuhanen 1,4,5, K. Kantojärvi 1,5, S. Sulkava 1,5,6, V. Salomaa 1,7, S. Koskinen 1, M. Perola 1,8, T. Paunio 1,5

1 Department of Public Health, Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, Helsinki, Finland

2 Research Programs Unit, Faculty of Medicine, University of Helsinki, Helsinki, Finland

3 Department of Finance, Aalto University, Espoo, Finland

4 Department of Economics and Finance, Tallinn University of Technology, Tallinn, Estonia

5 Department of Psychiatry / SleepWell Research Program, University of Helsinki and HUS Helsinki University Hospital, Helsinki, Finland

6 Department of Clinical Genetics, HUS Helsinki University Hospital, Helsinki, Finland

7 Department of Internal Medicine, University of Turku, Turku, Finland

8 Research Program for Clinical and Molecular Metabolism, University of Helsinki, Helsinki, Finland

Introduction: Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is characterised by cognitive and behavioural tendencies that extend beyond clinical symptoms and can shape social and economic participation. Polygenic scores increasingly enable the study of genetic predispositions in population-based settings, offering insight into how inherited liability may influence life-course outcomes

Objectives: To examine how genetic liability to ADHD relates to educational attainment, labour market outcomes and economic wellbeing in the general population.

Methods: Six Finnish population-based cohorts collected between 1992 and 2017 (N ≈ 20,000; ages 25–64) were analysed, linking registry, survey and genetic data. Polygenic scores for ADHD were derived from large-scale genome-wide association studies and applied in regression models adjusted for demographic and genetic ancestry covariates

Results: Higher ADHD polygenic scores were associated with lower educational attainment, weaker labour market participation and poorer subjective economic wellbeing. Much of the disadvantage appeared to reflect earlier sorting into educational and occupational pathways.

Conclusions: Genetic predisposition to ADHD may be linked to differences in economic outcomes across the life course and may relate to socio-economic inequality beyond the clinically diagnosed population.

Disclosure of Interest: A. Hazak: None Declared. J. Liuhanen: None Declared. K. Kantojärvi: None Declared. S. Sulkava: None Declared. V. Salomaa: None Declared. S. Koskinen: None Declared. M. Perola: None Declared. T. Paunio: Consultant of Idorsia Pharmaceuticals and Biogen, unrelated to the present work.

With active individual members in as many as 100+ countries and 47 National Psychiatric Association Members who represent more than 80,000 European psychiatrists, the European Psychiatric Association is the main association representing psychiatry in Europe. The EPA’s activities address the interests of psychiatrists in academia, research and practice throughout all stages of career development. The EPA deals with psychiatry and its related disciplines and focuses on the improvement of care for the mentally ill as well as on the development of professional excellence. More information: https://www.europsy.net/

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