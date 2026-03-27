Iran Claims Up to 800 U.S. Troops Killed, 5,000 Wounded During U.S. and Israeli Attacks

Tehran has claimed that as many as 800 American personnel have been killed and around 5,000 wounded during U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, describing the figures as a “conservative estimate” based on battlefield intelligence.

The figures, released by an Iranian armed forces spokesperson, relate to strikes on U.S. positions across the region after Washington and Tel Aviv launched coordinated operations against civilians and infrastructure inside Iran. Iranian officials say their assessment is based on monitoring the aftermath of missile strikes, including emergency response activity and troop deployments.

“Based on a conservative estimation, at least 600 to 800 Americans were killed and approximately 5,000 wounded,” the spokesperson said, citing intelligence gathered from targeted bases and rescue operations.

Iranian sources insist they have visibility over the impact of their attacks, claiming their forces can track what was deployed and who was present at targeted sites.

“They know how many were there… they monitor what was deployed and what was not deployed,” the statement added.

If accurate, the figures would represent a dramatically higher toll than anything publicly acknowledged by Washington. U.S. officials have reported only a limited number of fatalities—around a dozen—with several hundred wounded, and have given no indication of mass-casualty events on the scale described by Iran.

The gap between the two accounts has raised questions over whether the Iranian figures include not only uniformed troops but also American contractors and private personnel, who form a significant part of the U.S. footprint across bases in Iraq, the Gulf and elsewhere. In previous conflicts, contractor deaths have often been reported separately or with delay.

It has also prompted speculation over whether casualty figures could be underreported for political reasons, particularly given the domestic sensitivity of rising military losses. However, no independently verified evidence has emerged to support claims that the U.S. government is concealing casualties on the scale alleged.

“If they’re going to say 600 to 800… people will probably be in the streets… that’s what they’re trying to keep under control,” the commentary suggests, pointing to fears of domestic backlash if higher losses were confirmed.

The situation reflects a widening information divide. Tehran is seeking to demonstrate the scale and effectiveness of its response, while Washington continues to rely on tightly controlled, officially confirmed figures.

The strikes were described by Iran as unprovoked, with officials in Tehran framing their subsequent missile and drone attacks on U.S. positions as acts of self-defence.

For now, the true scale of American casualties remains unclear. While official figures point to relatively limited losses, Iran’s claims—presented as conservative—suggest a far higher toll that has yet to be independently verified.