M&S beats Aldi and Tesco in Easter egg value ranking

Last year, around 46 million people in the UK were expected to celebrate Easter, with spending estimated to reach £1.5 billion. A major driver of that spending is Easter chocolate, with Britons purchasing around 80 million Easter eggs each year, making it one of the biggest seasonal shopping events in the retail calendar. However, recent warnings from Worldpanel by Numerator suggest rising inflation could push chocolate prices even higher this year.

Interested in this, finance experts from Fast Loan UK, analysed eight of the UK’s biggest supermarkets to see which is the best value for money when buying an Easter Egg, and the winner is shocking.

Top 10 best value for money supermarket Easter eggs

Supermarket Product Name Total Weight Total Price Per 100g M&S Speckled Eggs Treat Bag Egg 250g £7.00 £2.80 Aldi Dark Chocolate Ripple Egg with Rich Coffee 170g £4.99 £2.94 Aldi Milk Ripple Egg with Honeycomb & Pretzel 170g £4.99 £2.94 Aldi White Ripple Egg with Mango & Passion Fruit Crunch 170g £4.99 £2.94 Morrisons The Best Signature Collection Grand Golden Egg 1kg £29.50 £2.95 M&S The Original Very Moreish Munch Egg 315g £10.00 £3.17 Sainsbury’s Extra Large Rocky Road Easter Egg 250g £8.00 £3.20 Sainsbury’s The Biscuit One XL Milk & White Chocolate Egg 250g £8.00 £3.20 M&S Extremely Chocolatey Biscuity Easter Egg 375g £12.00 £3.20 Tesco Free From Chocolate Egg With Buttons 115g £3.75 £3.26

Surprisingly, the viral M&S Speckled Eggs Treat Bag Egg came out as the best value for money when you look at how much you pay per 100g. Beating the notoriously cheaper supermarkets, including Aldi and Lidl. The Egg will set you back £7, but at just £2.80 per 100g it ranks above all other own-brand Easter eggs. Their speckled chocolate bar has caused quite a stir online, with shoppers claiming it’s better than the UK’s beloved mini eggs.

In tied second place, three of Aldi’s Easter eggs placed at £2.94 per 100g. Whilst they may be cheaper overall, coming in at £4.99 each, they cost 15p more per 100g.

Morrison’s controversial ‘The Best Signature Collection Grand Golden Egg’ came in third place for best value for money. Despite shoppers declaring this egg as ‘mental’ and ‘terrible value for money’ due to the £29.50 price tag, the analysis found that it is actually great value for money at only 1p more per 100g than the Aldi Easter egg, which is also the cheapest overall price. To put into context, if someone wanted to purchase the equivalent weight (1KG), you would need to buy 5.88 eggs, which would cost £29.34, just 16 pence cheaper than the Morrisons egg.

On the other end of the table, the worst value for money Easter eggs are the Tesco Finest Double Layer Eggs (Both Caramelised Biscuit and Salted Pretzel). At £14 an egg, it may not cost the most overall, but it is the most expensive per 100g at £6.67. This is £3.87 more per 100g than the M&S Speckled Eggs Treat Bag Egg.

The best value Free From supermarket Easter eggs

Supermarket Product Name Total Price Total Weight Per 100g Sainsbury’s Free From Extra Thick Dark Chocolate & Orange Egg £8.00 250g £3.20 Tesco Free From Chocolate Egg With Buttons £3.75 115g £3.26 Tesco Free From Caramel Crunch Choc Egg £5.50 160g £3.44 Tesco Free From Choc Raisin and Biscuit Egg £5.50 160g £3.44 Sainsbury’s Free From Milk Choc Egg £5.50 160g £3.44 Morrisons The Best Free From Belgian Raspberry Dark Chocolate Egg £8.50 240g £3.54 ASDA Free From by Easter Choc Egg £4.07 110g £3.70 ASDA From by Easter White Choc Egg £4.07 110g £3.70 M&S Made Without Choccy Egg and Bunny Bar with Crispy Pieces £7.00 168g £4.17 Sainsbury’s Free From Honeycomb Milk Choc Egg £3.75 85g £4.41 Sainsbury’s Free From Mini Mallows White Choc Egg £3.75 85g £4.41

When reviewing the Free From Easter Eggs that the Supermarkets offer, the data revealed that not all offered their own brand free from range, including Lidl, Aldi and Waitrose. The overall value for money on these ranges also starts higher than the non-free from range coming in at 40p more expensive per 100g, highlighting the inflation in cost for a ‘specialist’ product.

Sainsbury’s comes out on top for best value for money for their Free From Dark Chocolate and Orange Taste the Difference Egg. It costs £8 overall, but per 100g it is £3.20, beating Tesco by 6p.

Interestingly, Sainsbury’s also found itself at the bottom end of the table with their Mini Mallows White Chocolate Egg, which is £4.41 per 100g, £1.21 more than their best value egg. White chocolate alternatives are typically more expensive to produce in free-from ranges because they rely heavily on milk ingredients for their flavour and creamy texture. Without dairy, manufacturers often need to use specialist plant-based substitutes and additional processing to replicate the same taste and consistency, which can increase production costs.

This study highlights how the headline price of an Easter egg doesn’t always reflect its true value. While many shoppers naturally gravitate towards the lowest shelf price, looking at the cost per 100g can reveal a very different picture of what you’re actually getting for your money. With Easter spending expected to reach £1.5 billion this year, small price differences across millions of purchases can quickly add up, making it more important than ever for shoppers to check what’s really inside the box.

We also analysed the best supermarket to buy an Easter dinner from and the best branded Easter Eggs. You can find the full study here: https://www.fastloanuk.co.uk/blog/the-cheapest-supermarkets-for-easter-revealed/

Joe Brunt, a Consumer Finance Expert at Financial Conduct Authority authorised and regulated credit broker Fast Loan UK, says:



“With Easter eggs, the shelf price doesn’t always tell the full story. When you break the cost down per 100g, the difference in value between products becomes much clearer. Our analysis shows that shoppers can end up paying significantly more for certain speciality ranges, such as free-from options, where alternative ingredients and smaller production runs can increase costs. For families trying to keep Easter spending under control this year, comparing value by weight rather than just the headline price can make a noticeable difference.”

Fast Loan UK is a UK-based direct lender offering short-term and instalment loans designed to help people cover unexpected expenses and short-term financial gaps. Part of JDB Enterprise Group Limited, the company is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and has many years of experience in consumer lending.

Fast Loan UK provides loans ranging from £50 to £2,000, with flexible repayment options including weekly, fortnightly or monthly instalments. Applications are completed online, with many decisions made within minutes and funds often transferred the same day.

As a direct lender, Fast Loan UK handles applications and lending decisions in-house, focusing on affordability assessments and responsible lending to ensure customers are only offered loans they can realistically repay.