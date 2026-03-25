Khalifa University supporting World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development 2026 as official partner

Khalifa University of Science and Technology, UAE’s top-ranked innovation and enterprise-oriented institution is an official partner for World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2026, supporting the annual initiative highlighting the essential role that engineers and engineering plays around the world.

As a higher education leader in cutting-edge research, Khalifa University demonstrates how academic knowledge can be applied outside of the laboratory, driving innovation and economic development. The University offers one of the largest STEM doctoral portfolios in the UAE, reflecting the country’s growing focus on advanced industries, innovation-driven sectors, and technology-intensive fields.

World Engineering Day launched in Jakarta, Indonesia, on 4 March 2026, marking the start of a year-long campaign of events, films, features and news. The focus of this year’s theme is “Smart engineering for a sustainable future through innovation and digitalisation”.

An official International Day, as proclaimed by UNESCO, WED is operated by the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO), the global body that spans members from more than 100 countries and represents over 30 million engineers worldwide.

With 20 PhD programs and 14 research centres, Khalifa University’s interdisciplinary programs operate at the intersection of energy transition, climate resilience, digital infrastructure, precision health and advanced manufacturing.

“Khalifa University’s role as an official partner for World Engineering Day 2026 reflects the depth and ambition of the UAE’s engineering and innovation ecosystem. Through advanced research, doctoral scale and deep industry collaboration, we position engineering as a catalyst for economic development and sustainable growth across the Middle East and North Africa region,” says His Excellency Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President, Khalifa University.

In 2025 alone, Khalifa University secured 60 patents and increased its share of top 1% global publications from 4.3% in 2021 to 8% in 2025. Supported by more than 250 industry partnerships and a 94% graduate employment rate, the University continues to translate research excellence into measurable impact.

WED 2026 provides governments, UN-associated organisations, policymakers, educators and leaders in the public and private sectors with the opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of engineering. All campaign content will be produced by SJH Studios – the official media partner and broadcaster for WED – and hosted on the official WED website at www.worldengineeringday.net.

Seng-Chuan Tan, President of the WFEO, says: “World Engineering Day brings together engineers, governments, academia, industries and individuals to exchange ideas, drive innovation and take meaningful action. Collaboration is essential – we must work together to transform innovative ideas into real-world impact. When we bring together different voices, perspectives and expertise, we create stronger, more sustainable solutions.”

Eleanor Hall, SJH Operations Director for WED, says: “As the official media partner for World Engineering Day, the team at SJH Studios are really excited to help present this year’s celebration of engineering and delighted to have Khalifa University on board, as a global authority in scientific and technological research.”

To view Khalifa University’s WED content, go to https://worldengineeringday.net/partner/khalifa-university/

The WED 2026 launch, campaign and related content went live on 4 March 2026 at www.worldengineeringday.net.

Khalifa University of Science and Technology, the UAE’s top-ranked research-intensive institution, focuses on developing world leaders and critical thinkers in science, engineering and health science. The world-class university endeavors to be a catalyst to the growth of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s rapidly developing knowledge economy as an education destination of choice and a global leader among widely acknowledged international universities.

http://www.ku.ac.ae/