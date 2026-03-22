Philippe Lazzarini’s Final Warning: How the World Allowed UNRWA to Be Destroyed

When Philippe Lazzarini announced that he would step down as Commissioner-General of UNRWA, he did not issue the kind of carefully balanced farewell statement that typically accompanies the end of a senior United Nations appointment, but instead chose to deliver a sweeping and deeply unsettling indictment of a global system that, in his assessment, has not merely failed to protect one of its core humanitarian institutions but has effectively allowed it to be dismantled in full public view.

After more than two years overseeing what he described as relentless physical, political and legal attacks on UNRWA, particularly within the Gaza Strip and occupied East Jerusalem, Lazzarini leaves behind an organisation that is no longer simply under strain but is approaching a point at which its continued existence can no longer be taken for granted, while simultaneously warning that the implications of this collapse extend far beyond the immediate suffering of Palestinian refugees and into the structural integrity of the international legal order itself.

His final intervention, published in The Guardian on 21 March 2026, must therefore be understood not as a retrospective reflection on an unusually difficult tenure but as a carefully constructed warning directed at governments, institutions and publics who continue to invoke the language of international law and multilateralism while demonstrating, through their inaction, that they are either unwilling or unable to enforce those principles when confronted with sustained violations.

“I bow out at a perilous time for international law,” Lazzarini wrote, adding that the consequences of what is unfolding are not confined to Palestinians but extend to the wider Middle East and, by implication, to the credibility of the global system that claims to regulate conflict and protect civilian populations.

A Seventy-Five Year Institution Brought to the Brink

To fully grasp the significance of Lazzarini’s warning, it is necessary to situate UNRWA within its historical and political context, since the agency’s role has never been limited to the provision of humanitarian assistance but has instead functioned as a surrogate public administration for millions of Palestinian refugees whose displacement dates back to the events surrounding the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948.

Created in 1949 as a temporary mechanism intended to provide relief and facilitate employment until a political resolution could be achieved, UNRWA has persisted for more than seven decades precisely because that resolution has never materialised, thereby evolving into a complex institutional structure that delivers education, healthcare, food assistance, sanitation services and social protection across Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

Within Gaza, where local governance structures have been repeatedly weakened by cycles of conflict and blockade, UNRWA has effectively functioned as the backbone of civilian life, operating schools, clinics and distribution networks that sustain a population subjected to prolonged siege conditions, which makes the systematic targeting and degradation of the agency’s infrastructure particularly consequential.

Lazzarini’s account makes clear that what has occurred since October 2023 cannot be dismissed as collateral damage arising from armed conflict, since the scale, persistence and multidimensional nature of the attacks suggest a coordinated effort that encompasses not only physical destruction but also political delegitimisation and legal restriction.

In December 2023, writing to the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Lazzarini stated that in more than three decades of humanitarian work he had never previously reported the killing of 130 staff members in a single crisis, nor anticipated that the number would rise significantly, yet by early 2026 that figure had surpassed 390, representing the highest death toll for United Nations personnel in any contemporary conflict and underscoring the extraordinary level of exposure faced by an agency that is, in principle, protected under international law.

The Absence of Consequence

The killing of hundreds of UN personnel, combined with the destruction or damage of hundreds of UNRWA facilities and the passage of Israeli legislation aimed at terminating the agency’s operations in occupied East Jerusalem, would ordinarily be expected to trigger a robust response from the international community, particularly given the legal frameworks governing the protection of humanitarian actors and the obligations of occupying powers under international humanitarian law.

However, as Lazzarini’s statements repeatedly emphasise, no such response materialised in any meaningful or sustained form, which raises fundamental questions about the selective application of international norms and the political constraints that appear to determine when those norms are enforced and when they are effectively suspended.

“It is incomprehensible that a UN entity has been allowed to be crushed in violation of international law, with total impunity,” he wrote, a formulation that deliberately avoids diplomatic ambiguity and instead points directly to the failure of states that possess both the capacity and the influence to intervene but have chosen not to do so.

This failure cannot be understood in isolation from the broader geopolitical alignment that has characterised the Gaza war, in which the United States and several European governments have continued to provide diplomatic backing and, in some cases, military support to Israel, while simultaneously expressing rhetorical concern for humanitarian conditions that their policies have done little to alleviate.

The contradiction between stated commitments to a rules-based international order and the practical toleration of actions that undermine that order becomes particularly stark in this context, since the destruction of UNRWA does not represent an ambiguous or legally contested development but rather a direct challenge to the institutional framework of the United Nations itself.

The Weaponisation of Narrative

In parallel with the physical and legal pressures applied to UNRWA, Lazzarini identifies what he describes as a well-orchestrated disinformation campaign designed to erode the agency’s credibility and thereby justify the withdrawal of political and financial support, a strategy that has proven effective despite the repeated contestation of its underlying claims.

Israeli officials have alleged that UNRWA has been compromised by neutrality breaches and infiltration by militant actors, accusations that have been widely circulated in media and political discourse and have led several donor states to suspend or reconsider funding, even as independent assessments and internal investigations have failed to substantiate the broader narrative of systemic misconduct.

Lazzarini’s response to these allegations is unequivocal, as he characterises them as malicious assertions that have been repeatedly debunked and that serve a strategic purpose that extends beyond the immediate question of organisational integrity, since undermining UNRWA’s legitimacy directly impacts the legal and political status of Palestinian refugees.

Unlike most humanitarian agencies, UNRWA maintains a comprehensive registry of refugees and archival records documenting their displacement, which are integral to any future negotiations concerning the right of return and other final status issues, thereby making the agency not only a provider of services but also a custodian of historical and legal claims.

From this perspective, the campaign against UNRWA can be understood as part of a broader effort to reshape the parameters of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by removing institutional structures that sustain those claims, which aligns with Lazzarini’s assertion that eliminating the agency became an explicit objective of the war in Gaza.

The Erosion of International Law

The implications of these developments extend beyond the immediate context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and into the functioning of the international legal system, which relies on the assumption that violations will be met with consequences sufficient to deter repetition and uphold normative standards.

Lazzarini’s analysis suggests that this assumption is no longer tenable, as the absence of enforcement in Gaza has effectively normalised conduct that falls outside established legal boundaries, thereby weakening the credibility of the entire framework.

“The abject failure to muster an effective response in Gaza enabled a war outside international legal boundaries and normalised disdain for the rules-based international order,” he wrote, linking the specific case of UNRWA to a broader pattern in which legal norms are subordinated to political considerations.

This normalisation has potentially far-reaching consequences, since it establishes a precedent that can be invoked in other contexts, allowing states to justify similar actions on the basis that existing mechanisms for accountability are either ineffective or selectively applied.

The result is not simply the erosion of a particular institution but the gradual degradation of the system designed to regulate international conduct, which raises the prospect of increased instability and conflict as constraints weaken.

Regional Implications and the Risk of Escalation

Lazzarini situates the crisis surrounding UNRWA within a wider regional context characterised by escalating tensions and the potential for broader conflict, particularly in light of the increasing confrontation between the United States, Israel and Iran, which he warns could engulf the entire Middle East.

In this environment, the collapse of UNRWA would act as a destabilising force by removing a critical support structure for millions of refugees while simultaneously increasing pressure on neighbouring states such as Jordan, Lebanon and Syria, which are already grappling with economic and political challenges.

The redistribution of responsibilities that would follow such a collapse would also have significant legal implications, as Israel, in its capacity as an occupying power, would be required under international law to assume direct responsibility for the provision of services to the population, a scenario that carries both logistical and political complications.

Lazzarini’s reference to the dismantling of Iraq’s civil administration in 2003 serves as a cautionary example of the consequences of removing institutional frameworks without adequate replacement, which contributed to prolonged instability and insurgency, suggesting that a similar outcome could emerge in Gaza if UNRWA were allowed to disintegrate.

The Human Dimension

Amid the geopolitical analysis, Lazzarini consistently returns to the human impact of the crisis, emphasising that UNRWA’s potential collapse would have immediate and severe consequences for millions of individuals who depend on its services for basic survival.

The agency’s role in providing education, healthcare, food assistance, water and sanitation cannot be easily replicated, particularly in a context where infrastructure has been extensively damaged and alternative providers are either absent or insufficiently resourced.

Without UNRWA, the already precarious conditions in refugee communities would deteriorate rapidly, leading to increased poverty, disease and social instability, which in turn would exacerbate existing tensions and contribute to further cycles of conflict.

These outcomes are not hypothetical projections but foreseeable consequences that have been clearly articulated by the agency’s leadership, yet the absence of decisive action suggests a disconnect between awareness and response at the level of international decision-making.

Responsibility and Complicity

While Lazzarini assigns primary responsibility to those who have directly targeted UNRWA, he also broadens the scope of accountability to include actors who have contributed to the agency’s weakening through inaction or indirect support.

“Everyone who purports to support international law should consider their responsibility,” he wrote, a statement that implicates not only governments but also institutions, media organisations and public narratives that have shaped perceptions of the conflict.

The cumulative effect of these contributions has been to create an environment in which the dismantling of a United Nations agency can proceed without triggering the level of resistance that might otherwise be expected, thereby transforming what could have been a contested process into one that appears, if not accepted, then at least tolerated.

A System at Risk

The broader significance of Lazzarini’s warning lies in what it reveals about the current state of the international system, which appears increasingly unable to enforce its own rules or protect its own institutions when confronted with sustained political and military pressure.

If UNRWA were to cease to exist under these conditions, the implications would extend beyond the immediate humanitarian crisis to encompass the legitimacy of the United Nations itself and the viability of the multilateral framework that it represents.

The concept of a rules-based international order depends on the consistent application of norms and the willingness of states to uphold them even when doing so entails political cost, yet the events described by Lazzarini suggest that this willingness cannot be assumed.

A Warning on Record

Lazzarini’s final appeal is framed in terms of urgency rather than inevitability, as he calls for the mobilisation of a broad coalition committed to defending international law and multilateralism before the situation reaches a point from which recovery is no longer possible.

“We must act not belatedly but now,” he wrote, emphasising that the window for effective intervention is narrowing and that delayed responses will be insufficient to prevent the collapse of the structures currently under threat.

Whether this call will be answered remains uncertain, but its significance lies in the clarity with which it articulates the stakes involved, both for Palestinian refugees and for the international system as a whole.

If UNRWA is allowed to collapse, the consequences will not be limited to a single agency or a single region, but will instead reflect a broader failure that has implications for how conflicts are managed, how laws are enforced and how responsibilities are understood in an increasingly unstable world.

Philippe Lazzarini has placed these realities on record with unusual directness for a senior United Nations official, ensuring that the unfolding consequences cannot be attributed to a lack of warning, but only to a lack of action.