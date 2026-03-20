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Genesis Space Flight Laboratories Completes Critical Integration Tests for GEN-1P Reentry Capsule Ahead of European Launch to Democratize Microgravity Research

R Powell
By R Powell

Genesis Space Flight Laboratories has completed environmental and integration testing for its GEN-1P reentry capsule (EM), achieving a flight readiness milestone ahead of a planned European launch. The tests were conducted at SSC Space HQ in Stockholm and mark the start of the company’s GEN reentry program, beginning with the flight and retrieval of a PocketQube-class spacecraft. The mission is targeting a May 2026 launch and reentry.

The G-1 flight will support microgravity research and technology validation. It includes two active payloads to be tested in space:

  • the GEN-1 Microgravity Research Rideshare Module, equipped with 25 near-infrared (NIR) sensors to monitor microbiological samples, and
  • the GEN-2 Microgravity Insect Habitat, carrying fruit flies commonly used in genetic research, including in previous NASA missions aboard the International Space Station.

A third payload, the GEN-3 Passive Sample Holder, will carry a small number of passive samples for customers.

The capsule will ride aboard Suborbital Express-5, a sounding rocket mission by SSC Space (formerly known as the Swedish Space Corporation), set for launch from the Esrange Space Center in Sweden. The mission is expected to reach an apogee of about 260 kilometers and provide more than six minutes of high-quality microgravity.

The mission will also test GEN subsystem performance during hypersonic reentry at approximately Mach 7. Payload recovery is planned following the flight.

Following suborbital test missions, the company plans to proceed with orbital reentry flights.

Genesis Space Flight Laboratories, founded in June 2025 in Čakovec, Croatia, develops reentry technologies for scientific and commercial applications. The company launched its first biological incubator payload, MAYASAT-1, on SpaceX’s Transporter-14 rideshare mission and has secured seed funding from Fil Rouge Capital to develop a series of small-scale reentry vehicles for frequent, cost-effective microgravity research missions.

Following the successful flight and reentry of PocketQube-class reentry systems, Genesis aims to scale its reentry capsules to support larger payloads.

For more, visit: www.gencapsule.space 

Rideshare page: https://gencapsule.space/rideshare/

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