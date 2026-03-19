Institute of Geo-Hydroinformatics at Hamburg University of Technology announced as an official partner for World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development 2026

Institute of Geo-Hydroinformatics at Hamburg University of Technology has been selected as an official partner for World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2026, the annual initiative highlighting the essential role that engineers and engineering plays around the world.

As a pioneer in climate-informed engineering, Hamburg University of Technology, in collaboration with Max-Planck Institute for Meteorology and the United Nations University, is developing a new paradigm for environmentally conscious engineering.

“We believe climate-informed engineering will become an increasingly important dimension of engineering science and technology, resonating with engineers and scientists from diverse backgrounds as well as with decision- and policymakers,” says Prof. Dr. Nima Shokri, Director of Institute of Geo-Hydroinformatics at Hamburg University of Technology and the Spokesperson of the Research Training Group on Climate-informed Engineering funded by German Research Foundation (DFG).

World Engineering Day launched in Jakarta, Indonesia, on 4 March 2026, marking the start of a year-long campaign of events, films, features and news. The focus of this year’s theme is “Smart engineering for a sustainable future through innovation and digitalisation”.

An official International Day, as proclaimed by UNESCO, WED is operated by the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO), the global body that spans members from more than 100 countries and represents over 30 million engineers worldwide.

WED 2026 provides governments, UN-associated organisations, policymakers, educators and leaders in the public and private sectors with the opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of engineering. All campaign content will be produced by SJH Studios – the official media partner and broadcaster for WED – and hosted on the official WED website at www.worldengineeringday.net.

Seng-Chuan Tan, President of the WFEO, says: “World Engineering Day brings together engineers, governments, academia, industries and individuals to exchange ideas, drive innovation and take meaningful action. Collaboration is essential – we must work together to transform innovative ideas into real-world impact. When we bring together different voices, perspectives and expertise, we create stronger, more sustainable solutions.”

Stephen Van Der Merwe, SJH Group Director, Licensing, Legal and Contracts, says: “Institute of Geo-Hydroinformatics at Hamburg University of Technology is a leader in climate-informed engineering, and we’re thrilled to have them on board as an official partner for this year’s World Engineering Day campaign.”

Find out about the Institute of Geo-Hydroinformatics at Hamburg University of Technology at www.tuhh.de/ghi; to learn more about climate-informed engineering and the participating institutes, see www.tuhh.de/cie.

To view the Institute of Geo-Hydroinformatics at Hamburg University of Technology’s WED content, go to https://worldengineeringday.net/partner/institute-of-geo-hydroinformatics-at-hamburg-university-of-technology/

The WED 2026 launch, campaign and related content went live on 4 March 2026 at www.worldengineeringday.net