Green Business Certification Inc. and U.S. Green Building Council Announce the Top 10 Countries for LEED in Europe

Sweden ranked first, with Spain and Italy once again placing among the leaders, confirming the continued strength and maturity of these markets in sustainable real estate.

Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), the premier organization independently recognizing excellence in green business industry performance and practice globally, and the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), the global developer of the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) rating system, today announced the inaugural Top 10 European Countries for LEED ranking for 2025.

LEED certification continued to grow across Europe amid shifting market conditions and rising demand for sustainable assets. In 2025, more than 1,000 projects were certified across the region, totaling nearly 14 million gross square meters. Demand remained strong for high-performance, low-carbon buildings, with capital increasingly directed toward energy-efficient, ESG-aligned assets. Owners accelerated retrofit programs across existing portfolios, while LEED for Operations and Maintenance (LEED O+M) supported measurable improvements in building performance.

“As regulatory requirements tighten and investment in sustainable real estate grows, LEED helps organizations align with European initiatives, including the EU Taxonomy, and simplifies compliance with its criteria,” said Kay Killmann, head of Europe, GBCI. “LEED v5 provides transparent and comparable metrics that help owners and investors validate asset sustainability and track operational performance more effectively.”

Sweden tops EU countries for LEED

In 2025, Sweden led Europe in LEED certification, with more than 180 projects and over 2.2 million gross square meters of certified space. Since 2021, certification activity in the country has grown at an estimated 74% compound annual growth rate, highlighting rapid market expansion and strong investor demand for high-performance, low-carbon assets.

Sweden’s performance reflects strong operational standards and a continued shift toward circular, low-carbon buildings. LEED is increasingly used as a tool for long-term asset management and decarbonization strategies.

Spain and Italy maintain strong positions

Spain and Italy represent mature markets where LEED certification is increasingly integrated into investment, development, and asset management strategies. In Spain, certification activity grew by approximately 15% in 2025 and has increased at an estimated 13% compound annual growth rate since 2021. This sustained growth is largely

driven by the office sector, which accounts for approximately 61% of LEED-certified projects in Spain, according to market analysis, with activity concentrated in major urban hubs such as Madrid and Barcelona.

Italy recorded 165 LEED-certified projects in 2025, with certification activity growing at roughly 12% annually since 2021, demonstrating consistent long-term market commitment.

In both countries, growth is driven by a mix of new construction and modernization of existing buildings. Owners are advancing renovation and decarbonization programs to improve energy performance, reduce emissions and meet evolving ESG, EU Taxonomy and broader regulatory expectations. Logistics, residential, and mixed-use projects continue to drive certification activity, reflecting a broader shift toward operational performance and long-term resilience.

A maturing certification landscape in Europe

The continued leadership of Sweden, Spain and Italy reflects structural change across the European real estate market. From 2021 to 2025, LEED activity across these markets more than doubled, with certification volumes growing at an estimated 22% compound annual growth rate and certified floor area expanding at approximately 19% annually. This momentum reflects continued market recovery in the years following the pandemic, alongside a sustained shift toward investment in high-performance, ESG-aligned real estate. LEED adoption is expanding beyond flagship new construction to support efficiency, transparency and long-term asset value.

LEED applies a consistent global standard, enabling projects in Europe to be evaluated under the same framework used worldwide, thereby supporting comparability and investor confidence. Across Europe, LEED certification activity is primarily concentrated in office assets, which account for more than half of all certified projects (54%), followed by retail (16%) and warehouse and distribution facilities (13%). Additional activity is seen across hospitality, residential and healthcare sectors. This pattern reflects strong uptake of LEED for O+M and Building Design and Construction (BD+C), which together represent nearly 90% of all certifications. This highlights a market-wide focus on both existing building performance and new development.

Across the region, key trends include the retrofits and a broader adoption of circularity principles.

To follow is the full list of the top 10 countries in Europe for LEED in 2025, ranked by total LEED-certified space:

Rank Country / Region Gross Square Meters (GSM) Project Count 1 Sweden 2,564,921 183 2 Spain 1,973,307 181 3 Italy 1,917,660 165 4 Germany 1,407,121 99 5 Turkey 1,124,490 69 6 Finland 781,047 54 7 Romania 674,629 26 8 Ireland 655,276 56 9 Poland 371,978 17 10 Portugal 333,963 17

