type here...
AmericasEuropeMid-East
2 min.Read

New Book ‘Pariah’ Frames Gaza as First ‘Livestreamed Genocide’, Exposing Collapse of Western Moral Authority

R Powell
By R Powell

Videowire Publishing announces the release of Pariah: How Gaza Broke Israel, a landmark investigation by journalist Richard Powell that examines the Gaza war as a historic rupture in global politics.

Arriving three years after the onset of the conflict, Pariah (pariahbook.com) presents the first forensic history grounded in the real-time digital evidence produced by its victims. Subtitled ‘A Chronicle of Witness, Silence and Reckoning’, the book draws on official records, epidemiological data and a vast archive of civilian testimony to document how the world witnessed and failed to prevent mass atrocity in the digital age.

Described by early readers as a “J’accuse for the modern era,” Pariah examines the ‘war for reality’: a struggle in which the decisive battle was fought not only with weapons, but on smartphone screens. Powell argues that the raw visual evidence generated by Palestinian journalists fundamentally broke traditional mechanisms of narrative control, exposing a widening gulf between what governments said and what the world could see.

Key areas examined in the book include:

* The Architecture of Siege: An investigation into decades-long bureaucratic and economic policies – including caloric restrictions and energy blockades – that rendered mass famine in Gaza foreseeable, preventable and calculated.

* The Collapse of Credibility: A forensic analysis of how Western institutions, from hospitals to state governments, responded to the war, documenting a systemic failure of legal and ethical obligations.

* The Human Toll: A synthesis of registries, excess mortality analysis and epidemiological projections estimating a cumulative death toll of over 200,000 civilians from violence, starvation and disease; figures the book argues have been systematically minimized.

* The Narrative Rupture: How the unfiltered circulation of civilian documentation permanently fractured media consensus and stripped Israel of its long-standing moral exceptionalism.

“Pariah is not simply a history book, it is a record against denial,” said author Richard Powell. “The destruction of Gaza happened in public and was documented live, in real time. Whatever follows, history will record that we knew.”

Publication Details:

Pariah: How Gaza Broke Israel is published by Videowire and available worldwide via Amazon in eBook (ASIN B0GMLTN4Y2)Paperback (ISBN 979-8-27-763251-2) and Hardback (ISBN 979-8-24-739518-8) editions.

Download and read the first three chapters at https://pariahbook.com

Richard Powell (amazon.com/author/rkcp) is a journalist and author with over two decades of conflict reporting experience. Since 2023, he has filed more than 300 reports on the Gaza war, focusing on the intersection of mass media, propaganda and institutional silence.

Hot this week

Business

European Publishers Council files formal antitrust complaint against Google over AI Overviews and AI Mode

0
The European Publishers Council (EPC) has filed a formal complaint with...
Business

Optimed and I-Clarity Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Optometry Referrals with ReferAI

0
Optimed Ltd, today announced a strategic partnership with I-Clarity...
Americas

The Speech Nobody Reported: How Washington Admitted Its Iran Strategy — and Why Europe Looked Away

0
One of the most consequential statements made at this...
Americas

Corbyn Slams Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ as Gaza Riviera Plan ‘Built on Bodies’

0
Former UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has issued one...
Business

Capital on Tap Hits £1 Billion Milestone with Instant Savings Account, Powered by ClearBank

0
One year after expanding beyond credit, the fintech leader...

Topics

Business

European Publishers Council files formal antitrust complaint against Google over AI Overviews and AI Mode

0
The European Publishers Council (EPC) has filed a formal complaint with...
Business

Optimed and I-Clarity Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Optometry Referrals with ReferAI

0
Optimed Ltd, today announced a strategic partnership with I-Clarity...
Americas

The Speech Nobody Reported: How Washington Admitted Its Iran Strategy — and Why Europe Looked Away

0
One of the most consequential statements made at this...
Americas

Corbyn Slams Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ as Gaza Riviera Plan ‘Built on Bodies’

0
Former UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has issued one...
Business

Capital on Tap Hits £1 Billion Milestone with Instant Savings Account, Powered by ClearBank

0
One year after expanding beyond credit, the fintech leader...
Americas

Israel Has Erased More Than 2,700 Palestinian Families From Gaza’s Civil Registry

0
An extensive investigation has revealed the scale of family...
Americas

America’s Oldest Man Recognized in New Jersey

0
111-year-old Luis Cano of Linden, New Jersey has been...
Americas

Good Grit Agency & Magazine Announces Samantha Southerland as Chief Executive Officer

0
Good Grit Agency & Magazine, a Southern-based creative agency...

Related Articles

Popular Categories

NewsEuropeBusinessAmericasTechnologyMid-EastLifestyle
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
European Publishers Council files formal antitrust complaint against Google over AI Overviews and AI Mode

© 2026 - greatreporter.com - All rights reserved.