New Book ‘Pariah’ Frames Gaza as First ‘Livestreamed Genocide’, Exposing Collapse of Western Moral Authority

Videowire Publishing announces the release of Pariah: How Gaza Broke Israel, a landmark investigation by journalist Richard Powell that examines the Gaza war as a historic rupture in global politics.

Arriving three years after the onset of the conflict, Pariah (pariahbook.com) presents the first forensic history grounded in the real-time digital evidence produced by its victims. Subtitled ‘A Chronicle of Witness, Silence and Reckoning’, the book draws on official records, epidemiological data and a vast archive of civilian testimony to document how the world witnessed and failed to prevent mass atrocity in the digital age.

Described by early readers as a “J’accuse for the modern era,” Pariah examines the ‘war for reality’: a struggle in which the decisive battle was fought not only with weapons, but on smartphone screens. Powell argues that the raw visual evidence generated by Palestinian journalists fundamentally broke traditional mechanisms of narrative control, exposing a widening gulf between what governments said and what the world could see.

Key areas examined in the book include:

* The Architecture of Siege: An investigation into decades-long bureaucratic and economic policies – including caloric restrictions and energy blockades – that rendered mass famine in Gaza foreseeable, preventable and calculated.

* The Collapse of Credibility: A forensic analysis of how Western institutions, from hospitals to state governments, responded to the war, documenting a systemic failure of legal and ethical obligations.

* The Human Toll: A synthesis of registries, excess mortality analysis and epidemiological projections estimating a cumulative death toll of over 200,000 civilians from violence, starvation and disease; figures the book argues have been systematically minimized.

* The Narrative Rupture: How the unfiltered circulation of civilian documentation permanently fractured media consensus and stripped Israel of its long-standing moral exceptionalism.

“Pariah is not simply a history book, it is a record against denial,” said author Richard Powell. “The destruction of Gaza happened in public and was documented live, in real time. Whatever follows, history will record that we knew.”

Publication Details:

Pariah: How Gaza Broke Israel is published by Videowire and available worldwide via Amazon in eBook (ASIN B0GMLTN4Y2), Paperback (ISBN 979-8-27-763251-2) and Hardback (ISBN 979-8-24-739518-8) editions.

Download and read the first three chapters at https://pariahbook.com

Richard Powell (amazon.com/author/rkcp) is a journalist and author with over two decades of conflict reporting experience. Since 2023, he has filed more than 300 reports on the Gaza war, focusing on the intersection of mass media, propaganda and institutional silence.