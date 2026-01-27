America’s Oldest Man Recognized in New Jersey

111-year-old Luis Cano of Linden, New Jersey has been officially recognized by LongeviQuest as the oldest known living man in the United States.

Luis Cano, age 111, is the oldest known living man in the United States and the 12th oldest man in the world. His age was officially validated by LongeviQuest in December 2025. This weekend, representatives from LongeviQuest visited Mr. Cano at his home in Linden to recognize his historic longevity.

Born in rural Colombia in 1914, Mr. Cano joined the Colombian Army in 1937 and later became a transportation entrepreneur, operating buses that connected remote rural communities. He and his wife, Alicia, raised ten children before relocating to the United States in 1990. Today, his extended family spans the New York metropolitan area as well as Colombia, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

During the recognition event, Mr. Cano recited poetry and recounted stories from his life with family and guests. Recalling his military service and marksmanship awards, he remarked with confidence that he could still shoot well today at age 111.

In Linden, an inner suburb of New York City, Mr. Cano is a well-known local figure. Linden Mayor Derek Armstead attended the recognition event and presented Mr. Cano with an official city proclamation honoring his life and longevity. Neighbors frequently acknowledge him as they pass his home, where he spends much of his day observing the activity of his community.

Mr. Cano credits his long life to simple habits: a diet rich in vegetables, beans, chili peppers, and avocados; lifelong abstention from smoking and alcohol; and sustained physical activity well into his centenarian years. He remained active in his garden until 2020 and continues to stay alert and engaged daily.

According to LongeviQuest CEO Ben Meyers, “Mr. Cano’s longevity reflects both lifelong physical vigor and the deep support of his family. It is a privilege to meet supercentenarians who are not only long-lived, but clearly happy and cherished.”

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6Ul2eolkj4

Article: https://longeviquest.com/2026/01/luis-cano-americas-oldest-man/

LongeviQuest is a global research organization dedicated to identifying, validating, and documenting the world’s longest-lived individuals. Through rigorous age-verification standards and original research, LongeviQuest maintains authoritative records on supercentenarians worldwide and works with researchers, institutions, and governments to advance the study of human longevity. (www.LongeviQuest.com)