Euroclear Foundation and Junior Achievement extend global partnership to reach more underserved youth and strengthen financial literacy

Multi-year collaboration will bring Junior Achievement’s proven entrepreneurship and work readiness programmes to more youth in underserved communities across Euroclear locations worldwide. Investment strengthens Junior Achievement’s global financial literacy and business planning curriculum through a new module for JA Boost, their AI enabled learning companion.

The Euroclear Foundation and Junior Achievement Europe (JA Europe) are proud to announce a new multi-year strategic partnership that will expand access to JA’s proven entrepreneurship, work readiness and financial literacy programmes. Over the next three academic years, the initiative aims to reach 20,000 underserved young people across 14 countries where Euroclear operates.

The programme will be delivered in: Belgium, China, Finland, France, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and United States. Euroclear employees will support this partnership through mentoring and skills-based engagement, providing young people with practical insights into the world of work, helping them to build confidence, employability, and career readiness.

The Euroclear Foundation is also supporting the development of a new financial literacy and business planning module for JA Boost, Junior Achievement’s new AI-powered learning companion. JA Boost will be rolled out across JA’s global network in over 54 countries, offering personalised, tech-enabled guidance to help young people develop business and financial planning skills.

This initiative closely aligns with the shared missions of JA Europe and the Euroclear Foundation to expand future prospects for young people with limited opportunities. By removing barriers to their potential, the partnership creates inclusive pathways to success, enhances educational outcomes, and supports access to employment. Building on an 11-year collaboration, this new strategic partnership equips young people with the skills, mentorship, and tools they need to thrive in an increasingly complex global economy.

“We are delighted to be taking our partnership with Junior Achievement to the next level by focusing on reaching youth that are underserved,” said Mei Li Powell, Chief Executive of the Euroclear Foundation. “By supporting those furthest from opportunity with JA’s proven programmes, we are helping to build bridges to economic inclusion and social mobility – strengthening communities and contributing to more socially sustainable societies.”

“We are proud to deepen our collaboration with the Euroclear Foundation,” added Salvatore Nigro, CEO of JA Europe. “Together, we are mobilising talent and innovation to equip underserved youth with the skills and confidence they need to thrive in an increasingly complex world.”

The Euroclear Foundation is Euroclear’s corporate foundation, launched in 2024 to create lasting social impact in the communities where Euroclear operates. Its mission is to empower underserved youth through education, skills development, and pathways to employment. The Foundation mobilises Euroclear’s resources and talent to drive systemic change.

Euroclear Foundation

JA Europe is the largest and leading organisation in Europe dedicated to inspiring and preparing young people to succeed. For over 100 years, JA Worldwide has delivered hands-on, experiential learning in entrepreneurship, work readiness and financial health. In the last school year, the JA Europe network in over 40 countries provided over 7.5 million learning experiences for youth in online, in person and blended formats. The organisation provided over 95,500 teaching experiences and 86,500 volunteering and mentoring experiences.

JA Europe