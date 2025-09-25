Roland-Garros Junior Series by Renault returns to Tokyo – October 13-19, 2025

Roland-Garros Junior Series by Renault will return to Tokyo for its second edition, scheduled from October 13 to 19, 2025. It will once again take place at Dai-Ichi Life Sogoen Tennis Court. Building on last year’s success, the tournament continues to grow in Asia, following four editions in Brazil, to further support youth development across the region. While maintaining its core identity, this edition changes slightly to include an updated player selection process and renewed activities in nurturing emerging talent in Asia.

The tournament has already begun to demonstrate its impact on emerging talent. Ryo Tabata — runner-up of the Tokyo edition in 2024 — went on to reach the semi-finals at the Roland-Garros Juniors Tournament 2025 in Paris.

“I was nervous being seeded for the first time at the Roland-Garros Juniors Tournament, but Roland-Garros Junior Series by Renault tournament helped my red clay-court preparation, and I was able to play my best and reach the semi-finals. I’m really happy with the result,” said Ryo Tabata.

This edition invites 32 under-16-year-old players from across Asia to take part in a competition that challenges, inspires, and transforms. More than just a tournament, it represents a path of emergence, where raw talent begins to develop through experience and growth. Roland-Garros Junior Series by Renault is founded on the belief that greatness unfolds gradually through effort, development, and perseverance.

Organised by French Tennis Federation (FFT) in partnership with Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) and Japan Tennis Association (JTA), the tournament emphasises a long-term vision: to offer promising young players from underrepresented regions a genuine pathway to the most significant international stage. The winners in both the boys’ and girls’ draws will earn a direct spot in the main draw of the Roland-Garros Juniors Tournament 2026 in Paris. This opportunity symbolises both recognition and transformation.

“The second edition of Roland-Garros Junior Series by Renault in Japan marks a new milestone in our ambition to grow the culture of red clay-court tennis in Asia. This surface demands patience, resilience, and creativity — qualities we see shining through in the continent’s rising stars. We are proud to share this long-term vision with the Asian Tennis Federation and grateful for their strong collaboration. We also sincerely thank our partners for their trust and continued support,” said Gilles Moretton, President of FFT.

This year’s list will include 16 boys and 16 girls, with nine players in each draw qualifying through the ITF World Tennis Tour Junior rankings as of July 14, 2025. Additionally, four players gain their spots from regional qualifiers held at Gorky Tennis Park in Almaty, Kazakhstan (two from West/Central Asia) and Haidian Foreign Language School Hainan Club in Hainan, China (two from South/Southeast Asia). Both are official Roland-Garros clubs offering premium red clay facilities.

The remaining players are awarded wildcards from FFT, ATF, and JTA. Eligible players must be born on or after January 1, 2009, and must have turned 13 by May 31, 2026. Among this selection of the best players across Asia, FFT wildcard has been awarded to India’s Hursh Patel — currently training under Marion Bartoli, France’s last Grand Slam winner — marking a major milestone for Indian tennis. This regional diversity and shared commitment to red clay development are at the heart of ATF’s vision, as emphasised by its President, Yuriy Polskiy

“The second edition of Roland-Garros Junior Series by Renault in Asia reflects our strong and evolving partnership with FFT, united by a shared ambition to promote red clay and strengthen the junior development pathway across the continent. We deeply appreciate the support of JTA for hosting the finals once again, as well as our regional qualifiers in Almaty and Hainan. Together, we are building a brighter future for tennis in Asia. Wishing good luck to all our Asian players and champions training on the shining red clay!”

The 2025 edition also introduces a more enriched programme both on and off the court. The week will begin with an exhibition match, Tennis Biyori, on Monday, October 13, followed by a coaching session and workshop on Tuesday, led by the tournament ambassador, aimed at equipping players with tools and tips useful for their tennis careers. The official opening ceremony will take place that evening at Pullman Tokyo Tamachi, the first property worldwide to be transformed in the spirit of Roland-Garros, a rebranding made possible through ALL Accor’s partnership with the tournament, and since extended to select Pullman hotels in Rio de Janeiro, Downtown Dubai and Paris Montparnasse.

Combining the thrill of centre court with ALL Accor’s signature hospitality, the opening ceremony promises to be one of the standout moments of the week, setting the state for the tournament to continue with round-robin groups from October 15 to 17, with the top player from each group advancing to the semifinals on October 18 and the finals on October 19. For the first time, players who do not reach the final will also have the chance to compete in a ranking match on Sunday morning, October 19, to determine third and fourth place — an opportunity to fight for pride, ATF junior ranking points, and experience.

The tournament is made possible by the ongoing support of some Roland-Garros’s most prestigious global sponsors, who continue to place their trust in the event: Renault, Accor, BNP Paribas, Lacoste and Wilson. Broadcast and streaming coverage will be provided by WOWOW, the historic Roland-Garros broadcaster in Japan since 1992, alongside the Star Tennis Academy YouTube channel, ensuring the event reaches audiences worldwide.

In the coming weeks, the tournament’s official ambassador will be unveiled along with the official poster, created by Japanese manga artist KASA.

Additional media information and teaser content will be released soon.

The complete list of players is included below:

Boys

Name Family Name YOB ITF Rank Nationality Status Kanta WATANABE 2009 302 JPN DA Kuan Huai MAO 2009 371 TPE DA Tae Woo KIM 2009 378 KOR DA Tavish PAHWA 2010 412 IND DA Riku NAKAMOTO 2009 432 JPN DA Motoharu ABE 2009 456 JPN DA Dongjae KIM 2010 473 KOR DA Junseo JANG 2011 499 KOR DA Mingwei QIU 2009 518 CHN DA Mansur SAINOV 2009 827 KAZ QF KAZ Akmal ABDULLAEV 2009 943 UZB QF KAZ Tien Anh LE 2011 – VIE QF CHN Yashwin DAHIYA 2010 1303 IND QF CHN Hursh PATEL 2010 2209 IND FFT WC To be announced ATF WC To be announced Host Nation WC

Girls