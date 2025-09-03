type here...
VECTOR ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF SERIES A FINANCING ROUND: $61 MILLION RAISED IN 14-MONTH PUSH

R Powell
Vector, a modern-warfare capability provider, today announced it closed its Series A culminating in $61 million raised in just over a year since founding. Vector is proud to announce a syndicate led by Pelion Venture Partners, Harpoon Ventures, Point72, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Run Ventures, Dauntless Ventures, GSB Backers, Alumni Ventures, Kickstart Fund, Shield Capital, R7, and Cambria Group.

Andy Yakulis, CEO and co-founder of Vector and a Stanford Business School graduate, made the following statement on the announcement:

“I am so grateful for the conviction from the team at Pelion, Point72, Lightspeed, Harpoon, and across our syndicate. Their foresight and trust in the patriots at Vector demonstrates that the problem of relevant modern warfare capability delivery is one that demands a company that can move fast enough with credibility to provide capability, not trinkets or demos. Vector is that company, and we are here to serve.”

Adversaries like China, Iran, and North Korea are racing to develop extraordinary modern warfare capabilities at a scale unfamiliar to too many American companies. President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s Unleashing U.S. Military Drone Dominance, and the initial FY 2026 Budget discussions make it clear the US government will need a company like Vector to deliver on the scale and nature of attritable unmanned systems that can perform on the modern battlefield.

Background:

  • Vector was recently awarded the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering’s Top Gun Trophy, a recognition that highlights the company’s leadership in advancing innovative defense technologies and its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to America’s warfighters.
  • In July, Vector launched the Hammer, the first-to-market FPV with fiber optic integration. The Vector Hammer is designed for large-scale manufacturing and will be produced at the company’s cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Utah.

Vector:

Vector is a mission-driven defense technology company focused on delivering battlefield-ready solutions. Founded by elite military veterans and technologists, Vector bridges the gap between innovation and deployment, offering modern warfare-as-a-service enabling the US Military to outpace and outmatch advanced adversaries. With a team that includes former special operations leaders and pioneering drone engineers, Vector is committed to reclaiming American tech superiority by equipping warfighters with the tools and insights needed to dominate modern battlefields.


RECLAIMING AMERICAN TECH SUPERIORITY | tfvector.com

