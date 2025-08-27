Israel puts Cyprus Between a Rock and a Hard Place: A New Frontline in the Eastern Mediterranean

Cyprus, long known as a tourist haven and a divided island frozen in time since 1974, is fast becoming a geopolitical powder keg. As NATO member Turkey expands its military presence in the occupied north, Israel is responding in its own way — by buying up swathes of land, businesses, and property across the island, raising fears that Cyprus is becoming the next battleground in a regional struggle for dominance.

Turkey’s Growing Weight

Turkey already maintains tens of thousands of troops in northern Cyprus, where it established a breakaway state after its 1974 invasion. Recent reports suggest that Ankara has quietly stepped up deployments, strengthening fortifications and expanding surveillance outposts.

This comes at a moment when Turkey is emerging as one of the most powerful states in West Asia. Its role as an energy hub for Europe, its second-largest-in-NATO army, and its assertive regional diplomacy have elevated Ankara’s clout. U.S. and European think tanks, including the Atlantic Council and RAND Corporation, have begun openly warning that Turkey must be “reined in” as a potential challenge to Western and Israeli interests.

Israel’s Answer: “Buying Everything in Sight”

Israel, unsettled by Turkey’s rise, has been steadily entrenching itself in Cyprus. Opposition party AKEL warns that Israelis are not simply relocating for safety — they are building a “backyard” of settlements, exclusive enclaves, and economic outposts.

Since 2021, nearly 4,000 Israeli-linked properties have been purchased in southern Cyprus, concentrated in Limassol, Larnaca, and Paphos. Gated communities, synagogues, schools, and kosher supermarkets have sprung up almost overnight. In the north, even under Turkish administration, Israelis reportedly acquired 20,000 acres of land as early as 2021 — an alarming precedent.

“It is the same settler-colonial template we see in the West Bank,” warned AKEL leader Stefanos Stefanou. “At some point, we’ll discover our own land doesn’t belong to us.”

Britain’s Bases: Akrotiri as Israel’s Gateway

But Israel’s presence in Cyprus is not only commercial. The island’s sovereign British bases — particularly RAF Akrotiri, on Cyprus’s southern coast — have become a critical conduit for Israeli military operations.

Investigations by Declassified UK revealed that RAF spy planes have flown more than 500 surveillance sorties from Akrotiri over Gaza since late 2023, including during ceasefires. One British Shadow R1 was even tracked landing at Israel’s Nevatim airbase. These flights, the Ministry of Defence insists, were “hostage rescue” missions, but their timing repeatedly coincided with mass Israeli strikes, including the June 2024 Nuseirat massacre.

Akrotiri has also acted as a logistics hub. U.S. cargo planes ferrying weapons to Israel have routed through the base, while unmarked U.S. special operations aircraft — tied to the CIA and America’s 427th Special Operations Squadron — made repeated Akrotiri-to-Israel flights throughout 2024. Snowden documents confirm that Britain’s Cyprus bases host advanced U.S. intelligence sites feeding data directly to Israel, with Israel “enjoying the benefits of expanded geographic access.”

Though the UK refuses to confirm whether Israeli F-35s used Akrotiri during Gaza operations, it will not deny it either. As one analyst noted, the base lies only 180 miles from Tel Aviv — a 40-minute flight.

For Cyprus, the presence of Akrotiri underscores its role not just as a tourist destination or tax haven, but as an operational hub in Israel’s regional wars.

A Collision Course

The dual buildup — Turkish soldiers in the north, Israeli buyers in the south, and British bases enabling Israeli strikes — is transforming Cyprus into an extension of the Turkey–Israel rivalry.

Israel’s media openly frames the “Cyprus problem” as a national security issue. Articles in Israel Hayom have argued that Israel may need to “liberate” northern Cyprus in partnership with Greece, expelling Turkey to secure the island. At the same time, Hezbollah has warned Cyprus that hosting Israeli military activity will make it a legitimate target in any future conflict.

Geopolitical analyst Elina Xenopontos told journalist Demetri Lascaris: “Israel wants to antagonize Turkey through Cyprus, but it will be the Cypriots who pay the price. Turning the island into bait between two powerful states risks devastation.”

An Uneasy Future

Cyprus’s government insists Israeli investment is beneficial, brushing off criticism as antisemitism or alarmism. But polls show more than 80 percent of Cypriots are dissatisfied with the president’s pro-Israel stance, particularly over Palestine.

For Turkey, Cyprus remains a red line. For Israel, it is becoming a strategic outpost. And for Britain, its sovereign bases offer leverage in multiple wars — from Gaza to Yemen.

The island, once seen as neutral ground in the Eastern Mediterranean, is now being pulled into a dangerous tug-of-war.

“Turkey is getting too powerful for Israel’s comfort,” one European security official observed. “And Israel is responding the way it knows best — buying everything in sight, with British bases standing quietly behind them.”