type here...
BusinessEuropeMusic
1 min.Read

Cyborg Beats: ELVIS Drops First-Ever Dance Track Composed from Baboon Brainwaves

R Powell
By R Powell

The future of music has arrived, and it’s got a beat like no other.

ELVIS, a pioneer in neuroprosthetic innovation, has just dropped a track that’s rewriting the rules of music, science, and machine creativity. Titled “Song v.1.0”, this one-of-a-kind dance anthem is composed entirely from the decoded brain activity of a baboon — the first of its kind, and a powerful testament to the possibilities at the intersection of neuroscience and sound.

Unveiled on May 16 on all major streaming platforms, “Song v.1.0” marks a historic milestone: the debut of a track created using raw neural signals from the motor cortex of a baboon. These signals, captured through cutting-edge neuroprosthetic systems, were translated into MIDI data — the digital language of music. From there, top electronic music producers sculpted the patterns into a driving, futuristic beat designed to move both body and mind.

The project represents a bold leap forward not only in music but also in the therapeutic potential of neurotechnology. While the brain behind the beat belongs to a baboon, the implications reach far into human applications — from enabling disabled individuals to compose music with thought alone, to pioneering new tools for cognitive rehabilitation and artistic exploration.

The track is already generating buzz across scientific circles and the electronic music scene alike. Early listeners have described “Song v.1.0” as “otherworldly”, “visceral”, and “surprisingly human.”

At once a scientific experiment and a cultural statement, “Song v.1.0” challenges us to rethink creativity itself. Can consciousness be rhythmic? Can neural activity groove? With ELVIS leading the charge, the answer appears to be a resounding yes.

FOLLOW $ELVIS

Website – https://elvisape.com/

X – https://x.com/elvisape

Hot this week

Business

Valaston Launches in Ireland & UK, Underlining Global Ambitions

0
Formerly Cohen & Co. Chartered Accountants Limited (t/a Cohen...
Americas

New Visa challenges at the US Embassy in London

0
Global Immigration Partners (Washington, D.C.) Advises E-2 Visa Applicants...
Business

Tones of Beauty launches 30 June at Excel, London – UK’s only professional trade show for multicultural beauty

0
Tones of Beauty is a new professional trade show...
Americas

For Hind — and the 17,000 Other Children Israel Has Deliberately Killed

0
On what should have been her seventh birthday, little...
Asia-Pacific

The world’s first Punjabi Samosa Machine, ANKO Reshapes the Future of India’s Iconic Street Food

0
Punjabi Samosa (aka Singara, समोसा, সিঙাড়া) are traditionally made...

Topics

Business

Valaston Launches in Ireland & UK, Underlining Global Ambitions

0
Formerly Cohen & Co. Chartered Accountants Limited (t/a Cohen...
Americas

New Visa challenges at the US Embassy in London

0
Global Immigration Partners (Washington, D.C.) Advises E-2 Visa Applicants...
Business

Tones of Beauty launches 30 June at Excel, London – UK’s only professional trade show for multicultural beauty

0
Tones of Beauty is a new professional trade show...
Americas

For Hind — and the 17,000 Other Children Israel Has Deliberately Killed

0
On what should have been her seventh birthday, little...
Asia-Pacific

The world’s first Punjabi Samosa Machine, ANKO Reshapes the Future of India’s Iconic Street Food

0
Punjabi Samosa (aka Singara, समोसा, সিঙাড়া) are traditionally made...
Americas

Revolutionizing Communication: ChatGPT – Translator Earbuds A9 to Debut on Kickstarter

0
Wooask is thrilled to announce the launch of the revolutionary...
Americas

Exasperated UN Chief Pleads to World, Warns of Genocide as Routine Israeli Hospital Strikes Kill More Civilians in Gaza

0
As the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens, at least...
Americas

Visby Management Presents Superior Offer to LCL Resources and Encourages Shareholders to Vote Against Tiger Gold Proposal

0
This announcement is made to ensure LCL’s shareholders and...

Related Articles

Popular Categories

EuropeTechnologyAmericasBusinessnew articlesNews
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Valaston Launches in Ireland & UK, Underlining Global Ambitions

© 2025 - greatreporter.com - All rights reserved.