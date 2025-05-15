The world’s first Punjabi Samosa Machine, ANKO Reshapes the Future of India’s Iconic Street Food

Punjabi Samosa (aka Singara, समोसा, সিঙাড়া) are traditionally made by hand, a method that delivers authentic texture and shape—but one that’s hard to replicate at scale. The challenge has long been the stuffing: a delicate process that machines typically struggle to automate, until now.

ANKO Food Machine proudly announced the launch of the PS-900, the world’s first automated solution for forming authentic Punjabi Samosas, designed to bridge the gap between handcrafted taste and scalable efficiency.

Punjabi Samosa (aka Singara, समोसा, সিঙাড়া) are traditionally made by hand, a method that delivers authentic texture and shape—but one that’s hard to replicate at scale. The challenge has long been the stuffing: a delicate process that machines typically struggle to automate, until now. ANKO Food Machine proudly announced the launch of the PS-900, the world’s first automated solution for forming authentic Punjabi Samosas, designed to bridge the gap between handcrafted taste and scalable efficiency.

“Now that it’s ready, we’re proud to say this machine writes a new chapter in food automation,” said ANKO’s general manager, Richard Ouyang.

From November 2023 to October 2024, the world exported 5,503 shipments of Punjabi Samosas, reflecting a 9% growth compared to the previous year, according to Volza’s Global Export data. While samosas are a staple in India, they’ve gained major traction in markets like the UK, Canada, UAE, Australia, and the US.

India’s Diaspora Drives Global Demand for Punjabi Samosas

As of May 2025, India’s population is estimated at approximately 1.46 billion, making it the most populous country globally, surpassing China. In India alone, approximately 60 million samosas are consumed daily. India has the world’s largest diaspora, with 35.4 million people living abroad—mainly in the U.S., Saudi Arabia, UAE, Malaysia, and the U.K. This global Indian community contributes significantly to remittances and international cultural and economic ties. ANKO’s Punjabi Samosa Forming Machine {https://www.anko.com.tw/product/ps-900.html?utm_source=press_release&utm_medium=article&utm_campaign=PS-900&utm_content=) answers this call—giving manufacturers a way to meet demand without scaling up headcount or compromising on quality.

The semi-automated system can produce up to 900 samosas per hour with just two operators required at the forming stage. Designed for efficiency and hygiene, it features FDA-compliant contact surfaces and an easy-to-clean structure. This streamlined workflow allows small to mid-sized businesses to scale up gradually without the need for large team expansions.

ANKO (https://www.anko.com.tw/?utm_source=press_release&utm_medium=article&utm_campaign=PS-900&utm_content=) is Taiwan’s longest-established food solution provider. With a branch office in California, and business partners across the EMEA and APAC regions, it is a key player in the food machinery manufacturing industry. To date, the company has sold its food production solutions to 114 countries and offers integrated food production lines for factories and central kitchens, ensuring seamless automation from ingredient preparation to packing.

You are invited to submit an inquiry (https://www.anko.com.tw/en/inquiry-media.html?utm_source=press_release&utm_medium=article&utm_campaign=PS-900&utm_content=) to discover more.

Machine Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qk09AgmKjdU