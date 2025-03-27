type here...
Former Amazon executive appointed as CEO of social publishing start-up business Jotter

R Powell
By R Powell

Jotter today announced the appointment of Nick Nechvoglod as Chief Executive Officer of the social publishing start up. The former Amazon executive worked in Seattle as Senior Technical Program Manager for the group’s Subscription Reading organisation, before returning to Australia as the Consumer Bank’s Head of Architecture and CTO of Banking as a Service at Westpac, one of Australia’s largest banks, during Covid.

In addition to his roles at Amazon and Westpac, Nick has over 20 years’ experience across numerous technical roles in fast-paced internet and start-up businesses.

Over the past 12 months, Nick had been working with Jotter cofounders John Myler and Phil Hayden in a part-time capacity as Chief Operations Officer, helping build the technical roadmap and prepare the business for expansion.

“Jotter is a social driven, global community of literary misfits aiming to fundamentally reshape the economics of traditional publishing and makes it easier for every aspiring writer to build and connect with an audience.” stated cofounder Phil Hayden. “Obviously Nick brings an enormous amount of industry category experience and technical capability to the start-up and joins us at this really exciting time.”

The former banking executive is equally excited about the future of Jotter.

“I have loved being involved in Jotter’s development to date and I strongly connect with the objective of bringing a revolution to the publishing industry.” commented Nick.

Jotter is the trading name of UnBound Publishing Pty Ltd, an Australian based business. The group has just announced its intention to undertake its first capital raise and is seeking partners to invest in the literary misfit revolution.

www.JotterRevolution.com.com

