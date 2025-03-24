Robot Industries introduces RiA AI agents to revolutionize business automation and enhance human potential

Robot Industries is proud to announce the launch of RiA – AI Agents for Business Automation – a groundbreaking suite of artificial intelligence tools designed to streamline and optimize business processes while empowering employees to focus on innovation and growth.

RiA AI Agents (Robot Industries Automation Agents) are intelligent, self-learning AI-driven solutions built to automate complex business operations, increase efficiency, and reduce manual workload. Unlike traditional tools that focus solely on efficiency, RiA combines advanced AI with Robot Industries’ signature human-first philosophy, ensuring automation works for people, not instead of them.

KEY CAPABILITIES OF RIA:

Robot Industries is launching RiA AI agents with nine industry-specific use-case implementations, covering a full range of robotic, operational, and business intelligence activities for small, mid-sized, and large enterprises:

● RiA Robots-Agent – Keeps Your Robots at Peak Proactive Performance.

● RiA RPA – AI-powered automation for faster and smarter operations.

● RiA Manager – AI-driven business management and decision-making.

● RiA Assistant – Empowers employees with expert guidance.

● RiA Chat – Personalized, always-on customer support backed by knowledge-based and semantic search.

● RiA CRM Agent – AI-enhanced customer relationship management.

● RiA BDM Agent – AI-driven lead generation for business development.

● RiA ERP Agent – Industry-specific AI optimization for ERP systems.

● RiA Sales Manager – AI-powered sales optimization and data-driven growth.

“Robot Industries developed the innovative AI/automation principle at the core of RiA: reading, thinking, and taking action. The innovation in which we invested more than 14 months offers high adaptability and allows full customization for diverse enterprise needs” said Sergiu Spinu, CEO of Robot Industries.

A NEW CATEGORY: AI AGENTS FOR BUSINESS AUTOMATION

The AI Agents for Business Automation category, pioneered by Robot Industries, emphasizes collaboration between humans and AI. RiA agents act as “smart teammates”, minimizing errors, streamlining workflows, and freeing up to 40% of employee time for high-impact tasks.

During the 14-month development of the RiA AI platform, Robot Industries used real-enterprise use-case scenarios to ensure practical, scalable implementation. While RiA, as a platform, remains adaptable and highly versatile, it is now being launched in its current form to deliver fast, production-ready AI automation that drives measurable cost savings across all industries.

Automated Workflow Execution

Scalable Parallel Processing

Adaptive AI Integration

Cost-Efficient Automation

AFFORDABLE, SCALABLE, AND EASY TO IMPLEMENT

Robot Industries offers businesses the ability to implement RiA AI agents with a highly competitive pricing model. Our offer means a highly competitive pricing model, ensuring businesses of all sizes can access AI-driven automation with a cost-effective, scalable solution.

AVAILABILITY

RiA AI Agents will be available globally starting March 24, 2025. Businesses can explore custom solutions, request demos, or join pilot programs at robotindustries.com/shop/category/ri-catalogue-ai-agents-305