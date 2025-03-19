Trimble Champions Global Engineering Innovation for UNESCO World Engineering Day

Company’s Commitment to ‘Transforming the Way the World Works’ Highlighted by Advancements in Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

Trimble, a leading technology brand, has been selected as an official partner for UNESCO World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2025, which was launched at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris on 4 March 2025.

WED is jointly operated by UNESCO and the World Federation for Engineering Organizations (WFEO), which spans some 100 countries and represents more than 30 million engineers. It is an International Day proclaimed by the UNESCO General Conference and open to everyone.

The launch in Paris marks the start of a year-long campaign of events, films and related articles and news, highlighting the achievements of engineers and engineering around the world, and promoting engineering as a career.

Produced by the SJH Group – the official media partner and broadcaster for WED – all campaign content, which includes a multimedia hub dedicated to Trimble, is hosted on the WED website at www.worldengineeringday.net.

As an official sponsoring partner, Trimble’s insights and expertise will form an integral part of the 12-month campaign, which provides a springboard for governments, UN-associated organisations, policymakers, educators and leaders in the public and private sectors to raise awareness of the importance of engineering.

The WED campaign has an estimated global reach of more than 100 million individuals, and this year’s theme of “Shaping Our Sustainable Future through Engineering” focuses on the essential role that engineering has to play in achieving the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Supporting Quotes:

“Trimble technology provides customers the confidence to regularly report significant reductions in waste and errors at every turn,” said Emily Saunoi-Sandgren, director of sustainability at Trimble. “When the causes of wasted effort are identified and addressed, our customers save fuel, materials, labor costs and more. As a result, sustainable work practices and financial success go hand in hand.”

Addressing the significance of WED, Mustafa Shehu, President of the WFEO, says: “World Engineering Day 2025 is all about putting engineering in the global spotlight, showing how engineers are leading the way in the effort to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal targets, and inspiring the next generation to find out more about what a career in engineering has to offer.”

Jacques de Mereuil, Executive Director of the WFEO, says: “We’re thrilled to be involved in launching this important international celebration and campaign at UNESCO’s global headquarters in Paris, and delighted to have Trimble involved, as an authority in the information technology sector.”

To view Trimble’s WED content, go to https://worldengineeringday.net/partner-stories/trimble/.

Trimble is transforming the ways people move, build and live. Core technologies in positioning, modelling and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve our customers’ productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. For more information about Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com

The WED 2025 launch, campaign and related content will go live from 4 March 2025 at www.worldengineeringday.net