Israel Forces New Questions About Humanity Today: People Demand Change

When a so-called state attacks a people under siege while they are sleeping and murders over 400 civilians in a massacre from the air during a ceasefire, no amount of lobbying or blackmail can stop the global human response.

There is a popular comment on social media in the last two years that invites users to consider a supposition:

“Imagine a group of people so disgusting and offensive they pass laws to stop people from hating them.”

From Iceland to Indonesia, from Ireland to China, protestors, journalists, and civil-minded citizens have been posting online to expose what the so-called state of Israel has been doing to Palestinians. Using October 7 as a touchpaper, Israel has bulldozed every law of conflict with impunity. Those who speak out have been arrested, fired, or silenced under vague ‘terrorism’ charges at the behest of Israeli embassies. Meanwhile, mainstream media has been gagged, and Western government leaders continue to stand in solidarity with the perpetrators of war crimes, ignoring the growing global outrage.

The UN expresses shock, but its words mean little when they fail to act. The people of every country in the world fill the streets, telling the US-backed proxy of land thieves and murderers to stop butchering children. Yet Israel continues, deaf to all voices but its own.

A Ceasefire Broken at the Dawn of Ramadan

It was shortly before dawn this Tuesday, as families in Gaza woke to prepare their meal and begin the 18th day of fasting for Ramadan, that Israel violently ruptured the ceasefire.

Without warning, Israeli warplanes targeted makeshift displacement camps filled with civilians, including children. In one of the bloodiest single attacks of the war, at least 400 people were killed, including 130 children.

The Israeli government claims this was in response to Hamas’ refusal to extend the ceasefire, but many analysts suggest a far more cynical explanation—one tied to the political survival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel Opens the Gates of Hell on Gaza

Israel has acted on the explicit call of its Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, who weeks ago demanded total war on Gaza. The result? Unapologetic, shameless genocidal violence.

The massacre was not an accident. It was deliberate, planned to maximize suffering. The horror stories emerging from Gaza paint an unbearable picture:

A dead baby in a rainbow-colored jumpsuit

A child with a bloodied face in a Mickey Mouse top

A grieving father stroking his little girl’s pigtail for the last time

A boy sobbing over his father’s body in a zipped-up body bag

Entire families wiped from the civil registry, their names erased

Palestinian artist Durum Kaki was killed alongside 30 members of his family in an Israeli airstrike. A once-smiling family, known on social media as “the happy family,” no longer exists.

On social media, Palestinians posted their final messages to the world. Muhammad Jawwad shared a last photo with his baby girl, writing:

“This might be our last picture. If we are martyred, we are not just numbers. We are worlds of our own, with dreams and ambitions. Do not forget us in your prayers and keep speaking about us.”

While Jawwad and his daughter survived, countless others did not.

Political Motives: Netanyahu’s War for Survival

Daniel Levy, former Israeli peace negotiator and president of the US Middle East Project, broke down the political strategy behind Netanyahu’s renewed assault on Gaza:

“The timing was always a question, but doing this just before the pre-dawn meal during Ramadan? That was intentional. It wasn’t just about killing—it was about desecrating, stirring up tensions.”

Levy explained how Israel never intended to honor the ceasefire agreement, which outlined a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces and permanent de-escalation:

Israel refused to negotiate in good faith from day one

On March 2, Israel re-imposed the blockade, cutting off humanitarian supplies

On March 12, Israel cut electricity, collapsing Gaza’s water desalination system

On March 15, the mass bombing began

“Instead of withdrawing, Netanyahu escalated. Why? Because his political career depends on war.”

A Crisis Manufactured for Political Survival

Netanyahu faces multiple corruption trials, a fractured coalition, and mass protests in Israel demanding a real hostage deal—a deal he has sabotaged at every turn.

The Israeli leader is also testing the limits of U.S. tolerance under the Trump administration. According to Levy:

“Once Netanyahu realized Trump wouldn’t intervene, he saw his chance. The U.S. abandoned direct negotiations with Hamas, Trump pivoted back to total support for Israel, and Netanyahu knew he had a free hand to resume the war.”

This political maneuvering is not just about Gaza—it’s about control, expansion, and indefinite occupation. Israeli airstrikes have already displaced over 1.5 million Palestinians, with Netanyahu’s far-right allies openly advocating for their mass deportation.

Eyewitness Testimonies: “No Place in Gaza is Safe”

Rosalia Bolan, a UNICEF spokesperson in southern Gaza, described the horror of waking up to Israeli bombardments:

“We woke up at 2 a.m. to the sound of very loud explosions—heavy, intense bombardments, including in the vicinity of our guesthouse. Every explosion lit up the sky. You hear the whistling of fighter jets, and you know a bomb is about to hit—you just don’t know where. And then, after the strikes, we heard people screaming outside for help. Ambulance sirens were constant throughout the night.”

Bolan and her colleagues at UNICEF have been receiving graphic footage from hospitals, documenting the children among the dead and wounded.

“We know that those bombs have hit tents and shelters where families had taken refuge. The situation is unimaginable.”

Western Complicity: How the Media and Governments Shield Israel

As Israel unleashed mass killings, CNN ran a breaking news alert:

“Israel says it’s carrying out extensive strikes against Hamas in Gaza, throwing doubt on the fragile ceasefire.”

Even as bombs tore through civilians, Western media continued whitewashing Israeli war crimes. Meanwhile, the UK government admitted that Israel is violating international law—but took no action.

A Future Erased: Mass Displacement and Forced Expulsions

Even as bodies pile up in Gaza, Israel has ordered the evacuation of even more civilians, signaling its intent to launch another land invasion. This is not just war—it is ethnic cleansing.

With U.S. support, Netanyahu is working toward the complete depopulation of northern Gaza, ensuring that even if the killing stops, there will be no future left for those who survive.

The World Must Act

The time for silence is over. The time for waiting is over.

Every person reading this has a role to play:

Speak out. Share the truth.

Demand action from your government.

Boycott companies profiting from Israel’s war crimes.

Support Palestinian aid organizations.

The people of Gaza are not just numbers. They are families, children, doctors, artists, teachers.

And they deserve to live.