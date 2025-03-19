Egis joins UNESCO World Engineering Day 2025 campaign 

Egis, as an international player active in architecture, consulting, engineering and mobility services, has been selected as an official partner for UNESCO World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2025, which was launched at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris on 4 March 2025.

WED is jointly operated by UNESCO and the World Federation for Engineering Organizations (WFEO), which spans some 100 countries and represents more than 30 million engineers, and is an International Day proclaimed by the UNESCO General Conference and open to everyone.

The launch in March marks the start of a year-long campaign of events, films and related articles and news, highlighting the achievements of engineers and engineering around the world, and promoting engineering as a career.

Produced by the SJH Group – the official media partner and broadcaster for WED – all campaign content, which includes a multimedia hub dedicated to Egis Group, is hosted on the WED website at www.worldengineeringday.net.

As an official partner, Egis’s insights and expertise will form an integral part of the 12-month campaign, which provides a springboard for governments, UN-associated organisations, policymakers, educators and leaders in the public and private sectors to raise awareness of the importance of engineering.

The WED campaign has an estimated global reach of more than 100 million individuals, and this year’s theme of “Shaping our sustainable future through engineering” focuses on the essential role that engineering has to play in achieving the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Martine Jauroyon, Chief Sustainability and Engagement Officer, Egis Group, says: “Working in an engineering company today means much more than providing technical solutions. It means actively contributing to a world where human well-being and environmental balance are in harmony. The UN Sustainable Development Goals are our compass. We are proud to mobilise our scientific and technical expertise along with our creativity to deliver ‘future ready’ solutions: more sustainable, more resilient and more inclusive.”

Addressing the significance of WED, Mustafa Shehu, President of the WFEO, says: “World Engineering Day 2025 is all about putting engineering in the global spotlight, showing how engineers are leading the way in the effort to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal targets, and inspiring the next generation to find out more about what a career in engineering has to offer.”

Jacques de Mereuil, Executive Director of the WFEO, says: “We’re thrilled to be involved in launching this important international celebration and campaign at UNESCO’s global headquarters in Paris, and delighted to have Egis Group involved, as an authority in intelligent infrastructure.”

To view Egis’ WED content, go to https://www.egis-group.com/all-news/egis-celebrates-world-engineering-day-2025-for-sustainable-development

The WED 2025 launch, campaign and related content will go live from 4 March 2025 at www.worldengineeringday.net