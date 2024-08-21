TrainStation 2 Goes Cross-Platform as Pley & Pixel Federation Partner

Pley is partnering with Pixel Federation, publishers of the widely successful mobile game TrainStation 2, to bring the railroad simulation cross platform to the web.

Pley’s web tools and solutions assist mobile developers expand their distribution and user base cross platform, thereby helping developers build a D2C channel that they fully own and opening up a route to interact with their players directly. Pley’s toolchain enables easy porting of Unity-based mobile games within a matter of weeks.

TrainStation 2 will be launching globally on browsers in September alongside other soon to be announced games. Pixel Federation becomes the latest high profile game developer to partner with Pley, joining the likes of Tilting Point who launched Homesteads in late 2023, as well as Nukebox Studios, Mobirate and Savy Soda.

Pley hosts games and delivers games directly to players using WebGL to bring seamless performance and quality in line with the original mobile version. Players can dive into the game in no more than a few clicks; there are no downloads or installs required, and players can link their mobile account to the web version with the Pley Connect feature.

TrainStation 2 has generated 50 million downloads since launching on both Google Play and Apple App Store. Releasing Train Station 2 on Pley’s web distribution platform will now give fans of the railroad builder a second, larger screen on which to enjoy the game.

Can’t wait until then? Get early access by registering for the web version https://www.trainstationgame.com/trainstation2-on-pc/. The game will be showcased during this year’s GamesCom (21st – 23rd August in Cologne, Germany) at Pley’s booth in the B2B area.

All aboard the web train

Carles Tomaś Martí, CEO

“We’re thrilled to be working with Pixel Federation on TrainStation 2. Not only have they been a terrific organisation to partner with throughout the porting and launch process, but we feel the game is a perfect match for our casual to mid-core audience looking to enjoy their favorite games on the big screen.”

Gustav Pastucha, Business Development Manager

“Look, our audience of 35+ not only spends a lot of time behind their computers but they are also used to playing their games there. I prefer them to send the trains instead of getting caught in that YouTube vicious spiral or reading the news during their 5-minute break in their browsers. If it just so happens that the fees we pay from the purchases there are not 30%, we can live with that too.”

Robert Bartovic, Producer

“We designed TrainStation 2 as a mobile railway tycoon game, a world of train simulation that fits in your pocket. Since its launch in 2019, it has become our flagship project, generating nearly 18.7 million EUR in sales in 2023 alone.

With 14 years of experience in transport tycoons, we have developed a deep understanding of the niche community of train enthusiasts. Our success is rooted in actively listening to players, and when they expressed a desire for a PC version, we sought a reliable partner to help us make it a reality. We’re thrilled to have collaborated with Pley on bringing TrainStation 2 to PC. Their expertise was instrumental in adapting our game from mobile to a larger screen, ensuring that our community—including many of our enthusiastic, senior players—can enjoy the immersive experience they love on a more accessible platform.”

Pley enables mobile game publishers and studios to expand their reach to the web and reap the rewards of increased playtime and higher average revenue per user. We do this by offering a toolchain and cloud distribution platform that includes hosting, monetization, browser compatibility and cross-platform play, while enabling developers to port their game to the web and easily manage release cycles. Pley AB is a registered trademark in Europe. The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

