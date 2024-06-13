THE EFFECTIVE SYNDICATE WELCOMES ANDREW CHAVEZ AS SENIOR PRACTITIONER

With decades of experience in Operations Leadership and Lean Six Sigma expertise, Andrew brings a relentless drive to Get Shit Done (GSD) and a wealth of knowledge to our organization.

Andrew has held positions of increasing responsibility in various manufacturing companies, showcasing a proven track record of success. His background includes over 20 years in Manufacturing Leadership within Industrial and Aerospace & Defense OEMs and Tier 1 Suppliers.

Andrew has led at every level and scale, from Supervisor to CEO, managing companies ranging from $10 billion to $10 million.

“We are excited to add such a Rock-Star practitioner to our team,” said Beau Groover, CEO of The Effective Syndicate.

“Andrew’s hands-on experience and deep expertise will be invaluable as we continue to provide top-tier operational excellence to our clients.”

In the coming weeks, you can look forward to Andrew sharing his insights and expertise.