READ OUR NEW WELLNESS SUPPLEMENT – THE LUXURY REPORT

Business Europe Travel
R Powell

As wellness and looking after your health is becoming more relevant, we thought it was the perfect time to bring awareness to these important topics.

This Spring Wellness Edition is in partnership with Private Client by Bupa and includes some interesting stories from them as well as Live Love Better Consultancy & mental health consultancy PVL on the trending topic of wellness.

Check out our Wellness Supplement HERE – The Luxury Report is a quarterly magazine aimed primarily at the high net worth individual.

It covers a wide range of topics, from profiling the most exclusive hotels and resorts, luxury products, financial products and advice, fashion, fine dining and all that encourages a sumptuous lifestyle.
R Powell

Related Posts

Kazakhstan is an “overlooked powerhouse”, as billions more pounds of British investment predicted to enter market

Pain for pregnant workers avoidable

Greycon Suite Achieves Citrix Ready Verification