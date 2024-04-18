DR NELSON OGUNSHAKIN TO STEP DOWN AS FIDIC CEO

FIDIC president Catherine Karakatsanis said: “After six years in the post, Nelson has announced to the FIDIC Board in March 2024 his desire to step down and we understand and respect his decision. The Board would like to express their appreciation for his leadership and significant contributions to FIDIC during his tenure and I know that everyone at the organisation will join me in thanking Nelson for the contribution that he has made and wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

“FIDIC remains strong as an organisation and we will navigate the transition to a new leader smoothly. I know that FIDIC’s exceptional staff and volunteers will continue to do great work and continue the positive trajectory that FIDIC is on as we embrace future opportunities.”

Photo caption: FIDIC CEO Dr Nelson Ogunshakin speaking at the FIDIC Global Infrastructure Conference in Singapore in September 2023.

FIDIC, the International Federation of Consulting Engineers, is the global representative body for national associations of consulting engineers and represents over one million engineering professionals and 40,000 firms in around 100 countries worldwide. The buildings and infrastructure sector in which FIDIC members work contributes around US$36trillion to global GDP.