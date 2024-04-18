NEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL FOR TRANEXAMIC ACID IN 0.7% SODIUM CHLORIDE INJECTION

“We are thrilled to be expanding our product line of ready-to-use critical-need products,” says Omair Ahmed, Chief Operating Officer. “This approval demonstrates Nexus’ dedication to providing safe and convenient medication options to clinicians and patients.”

Features and benefits of Tranexamic Acid in 0.7% Sodium Chloride include:

• Accelerates healing time and reduces need for blood transfusions

• Can provide pain control when used post-operative or in relation to injury

• Minimizes damage to wound tissue and promotes new, healthy tissue growth

Tranexamic Acid in 0.7% Sodium Chloride will be available in packs of ten 1,000 mg/100 mL IV bags. Order directly through your Wholesaler or from Customer Service at 888-806-4606.

Nexus Pharmaceuticals LLC, a US-based healthcare company, specializes in innovative processes to make difficult-to-manufacture specialty and generic drugs that are easier to use, less labor intensive, and more streamlined in practice. Nexus ensures that its high-quality drugs fulfill a critical unmet medical need and delivers dependable life-saving treatment options when and where they’re needed most.

