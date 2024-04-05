MAYNARDS EUROPE AND INTERNATIONAL PROCESS PLANTS JOINT VENTURE ACQUIRES HENKEL’S DETERGENT MANUFACTURING PLANT FOR SUSTAINABLE REDEVELOPMENT

Situated on an 10.7-acre parcel with 43,000 square metres of building area, approximately 30 kilometers away from downtown Milan and 15 kilometers from Lake Como, the Henkel Lomazzo plant offers picturesque views of the mountains and represents a promising opportunity for redevelopment as a mixed-use residential and commercial estate. With a rich history in detergent manufacturing, this site will now embark on a new journey under the stewardship of IPP and Maynards.

“Our acquisition of the Henkel Lomazzo plant signifies our dedication to revitalizing communities that have been impacted by the shuttering of industrial manufacturing plants while also meeting the commercial needs of the seller,” said Ronald Gale, President of International Process Plants. “We are excited to transform this site into a vibrant mixed-use residential and commercial estate that will contribute positively to the local economy and community.”

As part of Maynards and IPP’s commitment to sustainability, all equipment and machinery at the Lomazzo plant will be resold for reuse, ensuring minimal environmental impact and maximizing the lifecycle of manufacturing assets. Additionally, remaining materials will be recycled, with an estimated 98% of the materials on-site being repurposed as part of the JV’s environmental commitments.

“This project aligns perfectly with the partnership’s core values of environmental responsibility and sustainable redevelopment,” added Gale. “By repurposing existing assets and embracing eco-friendly practices, we are not only creating value for our customers but also contributing to a more sustainable future.”

“The redevelopment of the Henkel Lomazzo plant represents the beginning of a new chapter in Lomazzo’s history. We look forward to working closely with local stakeholders and authorities to ensure the successful transformation of this site into a thriving community hub.” remarked Daniel Kröger

About International Process Plants: IPP is a global leader in the purchase and supply of complete plant sites, process units/systems, and used, new, and rebuilt major pieces of process equipment. The company has offices in 14 countries, helping manufacturers save time and money with immediately available assets to grow their capabilities, as well as offer profitable ways to dispose of plants they are interested in closing. With a consultative approach, the IPP team focuses on a clear understanding of client needs to deliver solutions quickly and at significantly less cost. Over 160,000 customers around the world look to IPP to meet their needs. IPP’s holdings include 17 complete plant sites, 110 plants for relocation and 15,000 process systems and major pieces of equipment. For more information, visit ippe.com.

About Maynards:

Maynards is a worldwide enterprise specializing in industrial services, primarily focusing on evaluating and marketing surplus plant equipment and machinery. Our expertise lies in the sale of entire manufacturing facilities, encompassing process equipment, workshops, and general engineering machinery. Since our inception in 1902, Maynards has established seven permanent offices across Europe, Canada, the USA, Japan, and China. With an impressive 122-year track record, we are deeply committed to providing exceptional service to our clientele. Every year, Maynards enables the reuse of more than 50,000 pieces of equipment through auctions and private treaty sales. For further details, please visit Maynards.com