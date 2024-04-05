CALHOUN SUPER STRUCTURE LTD PLACES NO, 292 ON THE FINANCIAL TIMES’ FIFTH-ANNUAL RANKING OF THE AMERICAS’ FASTEST-GROWING COMPANIES

This achievement continues to demonstrate Calhoun’s position as a trustworthy authority in the fabric structure industry.

With notable growth despite a global pandemic and the cessation of rock-bottom interest rates, Calhoun’s clients find superior satisfaction in their structures due to the strength, quality, and reliability of each – no matter the industry.

“It’s an incredible accomplishment to be one of the Americas’ fastest-growing companies,” remarked Jeremy Calhoun, President and CEO. “We’ve experienced significant growth despite facing a pandemic and its aftermath.”

When asked about the key to the company’s success and its future, Jeremy commented, “We believe in continuous improvement with a focus on efficiency and innovation. We’ve woven these principles into every aspect of our company, from our recent manufacturing plant enhancements to the new profile line we debuted last summer. I’m looking forward to reaping the benefits of our improvements and celebrating our continued growth. We’re moving in a great direction.”

The Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies is an editorial ranking launched in 2019. It aims to bring the accomplishment of innovative, transparent businesses in the Americas to the forefront. To qualify for the voluntary program companies had to complete an in-depth application and fulfill specific fiscal and ownership requirements. In total, 500 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking. The list is out now and online here.

The Financial Times is a global news leader renowned for their integrity, authority, and accuracy, providing essential news and analysis to over 22.4 million readers each month. Since 1888, The Financial Times provides award-winning coverage on business, politics, national affairs and more, employing over 2300 people worldwide, and amassing 700 journalists in 40 countries. The Financial Times is owned by Nikkei Inc and the Financial Times Group.

About Calhoun Super Structure: Calhoun Super Structure has been an industry leader in fabric structures in North America for over 30 years. Each Calhoun structure is engineered to meet the highest quality standards and is fully customizable to a variety of industries and uses. With building profiles ranging in size from 16’ wide to 250’ wide, and supported by an authorized dealer network, Calhoun produces the safest, most reliable structures on the market. Calhoun – Our Strength is in Our Structure.

www.calhounsuperstructure.com