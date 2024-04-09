INTRODUCING GEEK BAR PULSE 15000: NEXT-GEN DISPOSABLE VAPE BOASTING DUAL MESH COIL

At the heart of the Geek Bar Pulse 15000 is its impressive 16mL pre-filled e-liquid reservoir, delivering a generous supply of flavorful vapor with every puff. Boasting a 5% nicotine content (50mg), this device ensures a satisfying vaping experience for enthusiasts of all levels.

Equipped with a rechargeable 650mAh battery, the Geek Bar Pulse 15000 offers an astonishing approximate 15000 puffs, providing extended usage without the need for frequent recharges. The inclusion of a Type-C port allows for convenient and fast charging, ensuring minimal downtime between vaping sessions.

Designed for versatility and performance, the Geek Bar Pulse 15000 features a dual mesh coil system and is draw-activated, making it ideal for mouth-to-lung (MTL) vaping enthusiasts seeking smooth and consistent draws.

Innovative technology meets user-friendly design with the Geek Bar Pulse 15000’s full screen display, providing real-time battery and e-liquid level monitoring for added convenience and peace of mind. With a 20W output, users can enjoy robust vapor production and rich flavor profiles.

One standout feature of the Geek Bar 15000 is its unique pulse mode, offering an alternative vaping experience with approximately 7500 puffs. For those who prefer a longer-lasting option, the regular mode provides a staggering 15000 puffs of uninterrupted enjoyment.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Geek Bar Pulse 15000 Disposable Vape to the vaping community,” said a spokesperson for Geek Bar. “With its innovative features and exceptional performance, we believe it will redefine the vaping experience for enthusiasts worldwide.”

The Geek Bar Pulse 15000 Disposable Vape is now available for purchase at select retailers and online stores. Join the vaping revolution and experience the future of vaping with Geek Bar.

