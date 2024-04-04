111-YEAR-OLD ENGLISHMAN JOHN TINNISWOOD CERTIFIED AS WORLD’S OLDEST MAN

Health Lifestyle
R Powell

LongeviQuest has certified that John Tinniswood of the United Kingdom, age 111, is now the oldest validated living man in the world after the death of 114-year-old Juan Vicente Pérez Mora of Venezuela. Tinniswood was previously recognized as the oldest living man in the United Kingdom and, in January of this year, as the oldest living man in Europe.

John Tinniswood was born in Liverpool, Merseyside, England, United Kingdom, on 26 August 1912. During World War II, Tinniswood’s eyesight limited him to an administrative role with the Royal Army Pay Corps.

This is where he met his wife at a dance in Liverpool. They married in 1942 and had a daughter in 1943. Before retiring in 1972, Tinniswood built a career as an accountant for Shell and BP. Following the death of 108-year-old Harry Fransman on 25 September 2020, Tinniswood became the oldest known living man in the UK. He is also the oldest living person in the English county of Merseyside, and the fourth-oldest living person in the United Kingdom.

Tinniswood was until recently the world’s third-oldest living man, prior to the death of 112-year-old Gisaburō Sonobe of Japan on 31 March. For more information, please view John Tinniswood’s Directory Profile

LongeviQuest (LQ) is the global authority on maximum human longevity.  The organization was founded in 2022 as a collaboration between the world’s leading age validation experts, with professional researchers in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. 

Among its notable research achievements, LongeviQuest validated the first recognized supercentenarians in India and the Philippines. 

Further information, including the largest database of validated living supercentenarians, can be found at LongeviQuest.com
R Powell

Related Posts

World leaders call for action on water, sanitation and hygiene to prevent COVID-19

CBD Universe and Spyder, the Leading Outdoor Performance Brand to Launch CBD-Infused Topical Product Line Designed for an Active Lifestyle

WORLD’S OLDEST PERSON TURNS 116: María Branyas Morera, American-born Spanish Woman, Achieves Rare Milestone