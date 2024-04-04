111-YEAR-OLD ENGLISHMAN JOHN TINNISWOOD CERTIFIED AS WORLD’S OLDEST MAN

John Tinniswood was born in Liverpool, Merseyside, England, United Kingdom, on 26 August 1912. During World War II, Tinniswood’s eyesight limited him to an administrative role with the Royal Army Pay Corps.

This is where he met his wife at a dance in Liverpool. They married in 1942 and had a daughter in 1943. Before retiring in 1972, Tinniswood built a career as an accountant for Shell and BP. Following the death of 108-year-old Harry Fransman on 25 September 2020, Tinniswood became the oldest known living man in the UK. He is also the oldest living person in the English county of Merseyside, and the fourth-oldest living person in the United Kingdom.

Tinniswood was until recently the world’s third-oldest living man, prior to the death of 112-year-old Gisaburō Sonobe of Japan on 31 March. For more information, please view John Tinniswood’s Directory Profile.

