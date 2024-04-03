LH1 GLOBAL LAUNCH THE SAIL, MALAYSIA – ONE OF THE WORLD’S MOST ICONIC LUXURY DEVELOPMENTS

The Sail, reaching 325 metres at its tallest point, will be larger than the Burj Al Arab and as high as the Eiffel Tower, and with 9 linked towers resembling a majestic ship fleet will make it one of the most recognisable buildings in the world. The Sail will also be home to the first Karl Lagerfeld Hotel Tower and Branded Residences in South East Asia, and the first of its kind in Malaysia. The first phase of luxury homes, available exclusively through LH1 Global, are located in the impressive Bay 3 and M Tower.

Ranging in price from £120,000 to £276,000 the selection of one, two and three-bedroom units on the market within Bay 3 offer an exceptional opportunity to own a piece of history in the making, whilst also benefitting from guaranteed rental yields of 6% and an expected 64% Return on Investment (ROI) over a 12-year period. Perfect for discerning investors a range of hotel suites are available to secure in the striking M Tower, priced from £199,000 to £408,000, with rental returns including a 7% rental yield, as well as an estimated 84% ROI over 12-years.

The Sail is a ten-year build programme, with purchasers offered the opportunity to opt into a “Buy Back” option (triggered in year 11 for Bay 3 and 12 for M Tower), with Sheng Tai International committing to reacquire the unit for 100% of the original price paid, providing the comfort of a predetermined exit strategy.

Rayna Hunter, CEO of LH1 Global, commented: “The launch of The Sail is a major event for the global property market and one that is an exciting and enticing opportunity for international property investors looking to enter at the first stage. Malaysia is undergoing a significant transformation, with The Sail’s location in Melaka’s City of Hope considered South East Asia’s largest regeneration project, which will only add to the potential value uplift we expect to see over the next decade.

“Once complete, The Sail will be an icon that puts Malaysia on the world map as not only an attractive tourist destination but a luxury residential hotspot. In comparison to London, New York and Dubai the apartment prices offer incredible value for the same quality and status of owning a piece of the global skyline.”

Upon completion, The Sail will break records, including:

The world’s longest infinity pool and highest suspension viewing deck.

The largest sky ring linking 9 towers.

Two iconic venues: The Seashell & Skyscraper Theatre.

Melaka’s first retail duty free zone.

The breath-taking luxury complex will showcase a magnificent multiplicity of unrivalled features for residents to indulge in, including a 6-star hotel, its very own spectacular high-street, an exquisite shopping mall with access to an array of luxury brands, an awe-inspiring events hall and a grandiose sky garden.

Situated on the Melaka Straights, the second busiest shipping lane in the world, The Sail is set within a 27.5-acre site, however, it expands across a larger plot of 166 acres known as The City of Hope, which will be an attractive, ultra-prime waterside destination.

The City of Hope will be home to the new central business district, enhanced port improvements, high-end new homes, technology parks, with a focus on fashion, wellness, artificial intelligence (AI), arts and culture – transforming Melaka into an international city and melting pot.

LH1 Global is set to launch the first phase of apartments at The Sail to the international market at a spectacular launch event held in Dubai on Wednesday 24th April.

www.LH1.Global

Website: www.TheSailMalaysia.com