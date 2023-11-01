BUGGYRA ACADEMY RELIES ON YOUTH IN MANAGEMENT: JAN KOUBEK APPOINTED AS CEO

“We’ve been grooming Jan for his role within Buggyra Academy over the last two years, and he actively participated in the organization’s activities during the final stages of his studies. Subsequently, he spent time abroad, and just a few months ago he rejoined the Academy,” said Buggyra’s team principal, Martin Koloc.Koloc went on to explain why he believes Jan Koubek is the ideal fit for the position. “He possesses strong communication and managerial skills, and he’s committed to learning. That’s why we deemed it absolutely fitting to appoint him to this role within the Academy. We also aim to show that Buggyra Academy is built on the dynamism of young people,” Koloc emphasized. Jan Koubek assumes the role of CEO of Buggyra Academy with a sense of humility and a genuine desire to carry out his responsibilities diligently. “I’m well aware of the weight of the responsibility the company has entrusted me with. I am delighted to be a young leader, guiding a young team, and ensuring the continued success of the Academy,” he said. In the four years since its foundation, Buggyra Academy members have already been very successful. This year, Aliyyah Koloc competed for the GT4 class championship title in the European 24H Series Endurance Championship and emerged as the winner in the women’s overall classification. In January, she made history as the youngest-ever female participant in the Dakar Rally at just 18 years of age. Buggyra Academy France has clinched six titles in the French Truck Racing Championship, including two overall victories by Téo Calvet. The juniors of Mičánek Motorsport powered by Buggyra team achieved a double win in the final standings of the FIA CEZ circuit series in the GTC class. The karting program is also expanding significantly, with Buggyra Academy drivers consistently achieving top positions. Nicolas Lacko dominated the Czech championship in the Easy 60 Junior category last year. Organizational structure Buggyra Academy: CEO: Jan Koubek Mentor: David Vršecký Driver coach & simulator program: Rudolf Sieben Driver coach Buggyra Academy France: Téo Calvet Technical director: Petr Hadaščok Junior strategist: Matěj Hadaščok Junior performance engineers: Yasmeen Koloc, MBA; Jakub Hadaščok