Watertech China 2024 Leads the Forefront of Global Water Treatment Innovation

Trend Zones Reveal Latest Trends and Future of Water and Wastewater Treatment

Mark the calendars for the most anticipated event of the year: Watertech China 2024. Promising to orchestrate a transformative shift in the water and wastewater treatment industry, Watertech China 2024 is poised to introduce an era of integrated, holistic water solutions empowered by the latest technologies. Returning to the National Exhibition & Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai, China, from June 3 to 5, 2024, Watertech China 2024 is expanding the possibilities for professionals and companies looking to find new products and suppliers for the year ahead.

Largest One-Stop Global Water Treatment Sourcing Event

With the debut of at least 300 new products and solutions from globally renowned brands, Watertech China 2024 is set to revolutionise the industry. The event boasts an expansive lineup of more than 2,500 exhibitors and is expected to attract an impressive 100,000 visitors, making it the largest global sourcing event in the water treatment industry. The event serves as the one-stop destination for water treatment – providing consumer, commercial and industrial products and applications.

Spotlight on Emerging Trends at Tailored Themed Zones

Spanning over 190,000sqm of exhibition space, Watertech China 2024 presents a unique layout to streamline the visitor experience, focusing on “Trend Zones” for precise exploration. These eight zones encapsulate core areas of technological development and emerging trends in water treatment:

Water Ecosystem and Resources Management Zone

This zone presents strategic and technical advancements in holistic water management with an emphasis on conserving and maintaining water ecosystems.

Rural Wastewater Treatment Zone

Focused on inclusivity, this zone showcases cost-effective and efficient solutions specifically designed for rural settings to ensure equitable access to clean water and sanitation.

New Membrane and Membrane Material Zone

Showcasing the latest in filtration technology, this area emphasises new materials and refinements in membrane construction for enhanced water treatment in industry and daily life.

Whole House Water Conditioning Systems Zone

This zone highlights integrated solutions for complete home water treatment systems, marking trends and progress in domestic water treatment technology.

Ultraviolet Disinfection Zone

Dedicated to the field of sterilisation, this zone presents a range of solutions employing ultraviolet light technology for water disinfection purposes.

Sludge Disposal and Utilisation Zone

Highlighting sustainable waste management, this zone presents solutions that effectively treat and repurpose sludge, turning waste into valuable resources.

Evaporation and Crystallization Technology Zone

This zone offers in-depth insight into advancements in applications of evaporation and crystallization technologies for industrial water treatment，especially high salinity wastewater.

Commercial Point of Use/ Point of Entry Systems Zone

This zone offers one- stop solutions for drinking water purification for consumer use. Products include water filters, pre-filters, central water softeners, central water purifiers, electrolyzed water machines, faucet water purifiers, water filter jugs, direct drinking water machines, water dispensers, water boiler and many more.

Watertech China consolidates the entire industrial chain under one roof. This year’s event is a one-stop destination for industry professionals, offering everything from point-of-use solutions to comprehensive water management systems, including the latest in membranes, pumps, and valves.

Streamlining Meetings: Effortless Sourcing for Overseas Visitors

With Watertech China 2024’s expansive showcase, navigating through the myriad of suppliers and innovations could easily become overwhelming. As such, we have meticulously designed a meeting program to streamline the sourcing journey for international attendees. Overseas VIP visitors are afforded a range of privileges, like fast-tracked entry to the event and access to complimentary luggage storage services, to ensure a seamless experience. Additionally, we will help to facilitate exclusive meetings with suppliers in the comfort of the VIP lounge for them. Overseas VIP visitors need only to select their preferred suppliers, and we will coordinate the rest, allowing them to navigate the event with ease and confidence.

An Unmissable Opportunity

As the water industry stands on the brink of major evolutionary changes, Watertech China 2024 invites industry professionals from around the globe to join in this revolutionary event. The event plays host to exhibitors unveiling the latest advancements, and to visitors keen on staying ahead of evolving trends. Watertech China 2024 is where the future of water treatment technologies takes shape.

Watertech China is a three-day professional trade exhibition which will be held on June 3-5, 2024, in Shanghai, China, showcasing water treatment, environmental protection, and energy-saving solutions. Watertech China 2024 is set to revolutionise the water and wastewater treatment industry. From discovering breakthrough technologies to mingling with global suppliers and buyers, Watertech is sure to spark inspiration, forge lasting connections, and fuel your business growth.