Hallmark Movies Now sees significant subscriber growth, cost savings with Aptitude’s Subscription Management solution

Two years after implementing Aptitude Software’s subscription management solution, eSuite, Hallmark Movies Now (HMN), a video-on-demand streaming service for quality family entertainment in the US, has seen significant subscriber growth, process simplification and cost reduction as a result of the solution. HMN, owned by Hallmark Media, features an ambitious lineup of original content, including movies, scripted primetime series and annual festive specials.

“We’ve been impressed with Aptitude since day one,” said Tommy Webber, Vice President, Network Operations at Hallmark Media. “The implementation was seamless and involved the migration of over 2.3 million unique data records covering customer identities, subscription order data and payment accounts. We’ve significantly streamlined our processes and have enhanced our ability to acquire and retain subscribers while reducing our costs.”

HMN was looking for an innovative, best-of-breed, subscriber management platform to help maintain their market-leader position and deliver the unparalleled customer experience they are well known for. They selected Aptitude, formerly MPP Global, to power their OTT service through cloud technology, while reducing operating costs and increasing their ability to acquire, grow and retain subscribers. HMN now has the freedom to build, launch and monetize high quality SVOD and TVOD products and bundles at scale and manage their end-to-end subscriber lifecycle, billing and payments in a single solution.

“It’s been great to partner with Hallmark Movies Now to help them drive growth and deliver a best-in-class streaming experience, said Alex Curran, Aptitude Software Regional CEO, North America. “Our ability to deliver such significant benefits for HMN is based, in part, on the strength of Aptitude’s partner ecosystem, including integration with Accedo’s powerful cloud platform, Accedo One. Together, our open and flexible solutions simplify implementation and add value.”

eSuite is the subscriber management platform of choice for Publishers, TV, Sport, and other Media organizations such as Daily Mail, NBC Universal, L’Équipe and more. eSuite provides organizations with the specialist features they require including product management, offers and vouchers, entitlement and device management, payments & billings, churn prevention tools and a full reporting suite including secure data access.

Aptitude Software delivers software solutions that equip organizations to drive efficiency, empower teams and unlock growth potential. Aptitude’s open flexible, modular subscription management and finance digitalization solutions allow businesses to do more with less today while helping them reimagine how they operate, perform and scale in the future.