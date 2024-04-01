DURA-LITE HEAT TRANSFER PRODUCTS LTD. LAUNCHES MILLION MILE CLUB CONTEST

Dura-Lite is a world leader in the heat transfer industry since 1992 with its patented Evolution® Charge Air Coolers. Dura-Lite’s products are manufactured in North America, Australia, and Asia.

With a 7-year, million-mile guarantee, the Dura-Lite Evolution® Charge Air Cooler is the most reliable product of its type in the world.

In recognition of the advanced features and well-known durability of the Evolution Charge Air Cooler, Dura-Lite has decided to launch a Contest to discover the owner of the vehicle that has travelled the most miles/ kilometres and the longest number of years with a Dura-Lite Evolution Charge Air Cooler installed.

PRIZES:

1st Prize:

Awarded to the owner of the vehicle that has recorded the most miles/ kilometres and the longest number of years with a Dura-Lite Evolution Charge Air Cooler installed.

$1,000 Amazon Gift Voucher.

2nd Prize:

Awarded to the owner of the vehicle that has recorded the second most miles/ kilometres and the longest number of years with a Dura-Lite Evolution Charge Air Cooler installed.

$500 Amazon Gift Voucher.

3rd Prize:

Draw for all submissions.

$250 Amazon Gift Voucher.

Each verified Contest Registration will receive a “Dura-Lite Million Mile Club” sticker by mail.

To enter the Contest, simply complete the Registration Form at:

WORLDWIDE Customers https://www.duralite.net/pages/million-mile-club

Customers in CANADA https://can.duralite.net/pages/million-mile-club

To enter the Contest, specific product, vehicle, and installation information is required.

The Contest begins April 1, 2024 and is scheduled to close June 30, 2024 (subject to change at Dura-Lite’s sole discretion).

Prizes will be awarded by Dura-Lite at its sole discretion and in accordance with the Contest winner verification process. Dura-Lite’s decision will be final.

Contest Registrations are limited to one entry per V.I.N.

1st, 2nd, and 3rd Prize Contest winners will be notified by telephone.

All other Contest correspondence will be by e-mail.

To find out more about Dura-Lite and for Contest Registration, visit the website:

Contest Registration:

https://www.duralite.net/pages/million-mile-club FOR WORLDWIDE CUSTOMERS

https://can.duralite.net/pages/million-mile-club FOR CUSTOMERS IN THE CANADA

Contest Rules:

https://www.duralite.net/pages/million-mile-club-contest-rules FOR WORLDWIDE CUSTOMERS

https://can.duralite.net/pages/million-mile-club-contest-rules FOR CUSTOMERS IN THE CANADA