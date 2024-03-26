MOODEYS LAUNCH INNOVATIVE FUNCTIONAL MUSHROOM SUPPLEMENT

Product goals:

– Wake-Up Call for morning energy and focus, supporting overall health and wellness

– Rest & Repeat for a restful night, supporting recovery both in body and mind

– Happy Hour to uplift mood, reduce anxiety and calm the mind

While taking the third supplement of the morning, an idea emerged to enhance the experience. Thus, Moodeys was born, aiming to address several issues: decreasing the number of supplements needed, boosting the quality and effectiveness of ingredients, and enhancing accessibility.

The founders and couple, Brianna and Greg realised the market opportunity discussing their experiences with supplements. California-born Brianna had been exposed to holistic medicine at a young age and incorporated functional mushrooms into her routine after college. Whilst Greg, the lead operator of a London-based marketing agency, had used supplements for health benefits for all his adult life and sought out the mental-health benefits this category provided. Combining his agency’s brand-building expertise and Brianna’s industry knowledge it was the perfect combination.

“We saw an opportunity to merge scientific research of natural ingredients with the daily wellness routine,” said Brianna Lacy, Founder. “Our supplements are crafted for those seeking natural, effective mood and energy support. Every formulation is designed using the strongest ingredients, combined to produce a full-spectrum product with multiple benefits over single-ingredient products.”

During development, the team realised that the majority of supplements on the market were severely underdosed and offered limited benefits. The duo believe that consumers want transparency, but are often misled by insufficient dosages and unclear labeling. This allowed Moodeys to fill the market gap of providing highly concentrated ingredients including; vitamins, mushrooms, nootropics and adaptogens, which provide mental clarity, energy and support daily wellness.

Product Truths:

– Naturally sourced vitamins and minerals blended with nootropics and adaptogenic mushrooms

– 100% Organic ingredients increasing absorption within the body

– Highest-quality ingredients with maximum extraction levels

Product Detail:

Wake-Up Call

Kickstart your day with essentials like Organic Lion’s Mane, hailed as the “smart mushroom” for its cognitive benefits, alongside nootropic enhancers Bacopa Monnieri and Ginkgo Biloba, promoting mental clarity and antioxidant support. Complete the package with a multivitamin, ensuring a well-rounded beginning to your day.

– Helps increase focus

– Productivity boosting

– Natural energy

– Immune system support

– Improves memory & learning

– Reduction of tiredness & fatigue

Ingredients: Organic Lion’s Mane Mushroom, Organic Vitamin Complex (Organic Amla berries, Organic Moringa leaf, Organic Holy Basil, Organic Green Tea, Organic Carrot, Organic Sunflower seed kernel and cake, Organic Spinach, Organic Mushroom ((shiitake and oyster)), Organic Curry Leaf, Organic Tapioca starch, Organic Bamboo silica, Organic Coconut Sap and milk, Organic Parsley, Organic Annatto, Organic Lichen, Organic Garlic, Organic Marigold, Stabiliser: Organic Acacia Gum), Organic Ginkgo Biloba Extract, Organic Bacopa bacoside Extract, Vegetable Cellulose Capsule (Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose).

Rest & Repeat

Transform your bedtime routine. Inducing a state of calm, do not disturb mode activated. A formula fit for a restful night, packed with adaptogens, nootropics, vitamins, and minerals to get prepared for a deep sleep, the ultimate chill. Rest & Repeat helps you wake up feeling refreshed.

– Promotes relaxation

– Reduces tiredness & fatigue

– Supports immune system

– Encourages a restful sleep

– May calm nervous system

– Long term positive mood

Ingredients: Organic Ashwagandha Root Extract, Organic Reishi Mushroom Extract, Organic Green Tea Extract, Vegetable Cellulose Capsule (Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose), Organic Zinc Complex (Organic Shiitake Mushroom, Organic Oyster Mushroom, Organic Holy Basil, Organic Coconut Milk), Organic Lemon Balm Extract, Organic Shiitake Mushroom.

Happy Hour

Happy Hour was built to increase your mood. For the moments when you want to turn everyday into a celebration of feeling good.

– Balanced mood

– Serotonin enhancer

– Reduces stress

– Boosts energy

– Antioxidant boosting

– Decrease of anxiety

Ingredients: Organic Chaga Mushroom Extract, Organic Vitamin Complex (Organic Amla berries, Organic Moringa leaf, Organic Holy Basil, Organic Green Tea, Organic Carrot, Organic Sunflower seed kernel and cake, Organic Spinach, Organic Mushroom ((shiitake and oyster)), Organic Curry Leaf, Organic Tapioca starch, Organic Bamboo silica, Organic Coconut Sap and milk, Organic Parsley, Organic Annatto, Organic Lichen, Organic Garlic, Organic Marigold, Stabiliser: Organic Acacia Gum), Organic Lion’s Mane Mushroom Extract, Organic Ashwagandha Root Extract, Vegetable Cellulose Capsule (Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose), Organic Saffron.

Availability

Available now to purchase online priced at £58.99. Moodeys offer discounts up to 25% for subscribers of their membership programme Maison Moodeys.

www.mymoodeys.com

Moodeys was founded in 2023 with a mission statement ‘Live a good life, naturally.’

Based out of the UK, the brand currently supplies to the UK market with expansion to the US in Autumn ‘24. For updates and information, visit mymoodeys.com