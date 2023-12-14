DIGISHARES INTEGRATES WITH POLYMESH TO UNVEIL ENHANCED TOKENIZATION SERVICES ON THE PUBLIC PERMISSIONED BLOCKCHAIN

The integration marks a pivotal moment for real world asset tokenization, as DigiShares now offers enhanced tokenization services on Polymesh for its global network of 150+ clients looking to tokenize large real estate assets. With DigiShares’ integration with Fireblocks, the self-custodial wallet infrastructure’s 1500+ institutional customers may also tokenize assets and funds on Polymesh directly via DigiShares’ solution.

As part of the integration, DigiShares also supports the migration of its clients’ existing ERC-1400 and ERC-1404 assets from Ethereum to Polymesh, embracing the shift towards tokenization on purpose-built infrastructure.

The DigiShares–Polymesh collaboration is the first completed project funded with Polymesh’s Ecosystem Development Fund. Its primary objective is to extend DigiShares’ tokenization platform to comprehensively support Polymesh by integrating Polymesh functionality including token minting, advanced token configuration, wallet whitelisting via approved KYC providers, and enforceable transfer restrictions.

Specifically, the integration with Polymesh equips DigiShares with offering the following capabilities for its clients:

Basic minting and advanced configuration of Polymesh security tokens

Integration of onchain IDs into DigiShares’ KYC system

Support for investors to transact in crypto and receive Polymesh-native tokens

Dividend payouts and atomic swap smart contracts for peer-to-peer trading

Secure custody of Polymesh digital currencies (e.g. stablecoins) and assets

“With its specialized focus on regulated assets and robust compliance and settlement infrastructure, Polymesh fits seamlessly with our mission to empower industries like real estate through the effortless tokenization and management of large assets,” says Claus Skaaning, CEO and Co-Founder of DigiShares. “By leveraging Polymesh’s unique features for security tokens, we can provide our clients with a highly secure ecosystem for transparent, efficient, and compliant transactions.”

DigiShares, an early supporter of Polymesh, specializes in tokenizing large real world assets such as real estate. Its platform enables the complete lifecycle management of security tokens, investor onboarding, KYC processes, and investor crypto wallet management. Its key features include an automated cap table for onchain transactions, streamlined investor onboarding, and an efficient bulletin-board trading system.

“The integration with DigiShares solidifies not just the tokenization provider’s commitment to the Polymesh ecosystem, but the future of real world assets within a secure, compliance-capable environment,” says Graeme Moore, Head of Tokenization at the Polymesh Association. “We’re excited for the many large tokenized assets that will be unlocked and issued onchain by asset owners seeking to leverage the benefits of Polymesh for smoother, transparent transactions and expanded opportunities for liquidity and financial accessibility.”

DigiShares provides white-label solutions for the issuance, corporate management and trading of digital assets. With offices in Denmark, the US and Germany, DigiShares is the leading provider of tokenization software for investment management, corporate management, and trading of tokenized securities. DigiShares has around 150 clients globally using its software.

Polymesh is an institutional-grade permissioned blockchain built specifically for regulated assets. It streamlines antiquated processes and opens the door to new financial instruments by solving challenges around governance, identity, compliance, confidentiality, and settlement.

Visit polymesh.network to learn more