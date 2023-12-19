A GROUNDBREAKING REPORT PUBLISHED THIS MONTH REVEALS WHY WORLDWIDE BRANDS ARE LEVERAGING THE POWER OF WORDPRESS

Published by UK agency Big Bite, the report aims to not only provide valuable industry insights, but also highlight the size, scale and calibre of brands that WordPress attracts today. Iain McPherson, Big Bite CEO, explains: “WordPress is now the CMS of choice for a growing number of major brands, and although we already have a clear understanding of why that’s the case for the global enterprises that we work with directly, we wanted to uncover the advantages for a much broader number of organisations and share that information with the wider WordPress community. The report also showcases the platform’s value to other major brands, highlighting its significant evolution, flexibility and extensibility.”

Thanks to support from WordPress VIP, WP Engine, Pantheon and Altis, as well as a cohort of enterprise WordPress agencies, a wide number of well-known brands have contributed to the findings, including Macy’s, New Statesman Media Group, and The Times. Covering everything from how much organisations spend on monthly hosting, right through to whether or not they plan on sticking with WordPress, the report findings are also incredibly favourable, with 9 out of 10 enterprises confirming that they’ll continue to use WordPress in the future.

“We’re very happy with the findings,” adds Iain. “The report is the first-of-its-kind, so we weren’t entirely sure what to expect, but the feedback has been tremendously positive and signals that we’ll see even more major brands move across to the platform in the coming months and years. It also gives us useful insights into what enterprises really want from WordPress, which will help to shape upcoming additions and improvements.”

State of Enterprise WordPress 2023 is now available at www.soewp.com