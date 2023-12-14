PEACE 2000 ASKS ISRAEL TO GRANT SANTA VISIT TO GAZA

The letter is as below…

Dear Prime Minister Netanyahu,

The Peace 2000 Institute in Reykjavik, Iceland, has in the past sought to sparkle the miracle magic of Christmas by flying Santa as a messenger of goodwill to war torn countries.

I am writing to you with an appeal for you to open your heart to Santa’s magic this Christmas and grant an authorization for Santa to land his aircraft in Tel Aviv during this holiday season.

Santa’s aircraft will be filled with gifts from Icelandic children to Israel and Palestine children, the innocent victims of an unfortunate war that your peoples have become engulfed in.

Santa wishes to travel through Israel and to Gaza to distribute gifts to children and to meet with Hamas on the ground to request release of hostages. Santa hopes to bring hostages back with him to Israel, and to evacuate relatives of Icelandic families that have entry permits in Iceland, but are currently trapped in Gaza and in urgent need of medical attention.

Santa is a legendary figure based on the wonderful charity of St. Nicholas more than a thousand years ago. In modern times the magic by Icelandic Santa can result in miracles. This transpired when a father, desperate to save the life of his young daughter, walked into the office of CNN in Baghdad with a letter in his hand addressed to God. Three days later Santa landed in Baghdad with an aircraft filled with gifts and airlifted the little girl to a hospital in Amsterdam.

https://peace2000.org/a-letter-to-god-resulted-in-santas-airlift/

I look forward to hearing from you by return, my contact details below.

Yours Sincerely,

PEACE 2000 INSTITUTE

Peace 2000 is a non profit organization with associates in more than 40 countries. Peace 2000 has several times flown humanitarian aid to children in war torn areas. The organization has been active in activism for peace by producing TV infomercials against violence, assisting volunteers and human shields in war areas, and by presenting the Leif Eiriksson Peace Award.

The United World Foundation (UWF) as established in 1993 as a basis for the Peace 2000 Institute and the Peace 2000 Network founded in 1995 at a town meeting set by the Icelandic Minister for the Environment with 500 people and speakers from organizations around the world, including UNESCO, World Court Project and the Chernobyl Childrens Project.

Making a difference

Peace 2000 has been awarded for its Santa aid flights to war torn areas done under a special permission of the UN Security Council, by the Gandhi Foundation, UNESCO and the Greek Orthodox Church who decorated its founder, Icelandic Presidential Candidate Thor Magnusson with their Holy Gold Cross for humanitarian work at a ceremony in memory of Mother Theresa and Princess Diana.

The work of Peace 2000 has been featured by REUTERS, CNN, ABC, CBS and others. Peace 2000 has worked together with several other charities, including the Red Cross and the Red Crescent.

Earthchild.net is a part of our organization and is currently working on introducing new concepts for a green environment.