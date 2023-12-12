MDSA VENTURES INVESTS IN INNOVATIVE DEFENSE TECH START UP

This investment will advance the go-to-market strategy for the patent-pending electronic warfare Puca system, and the patent-pending RSCU litter combat extraction system. Both technologies have received recent military contract awards and in-field testing engagements.

Headquartered in Exton, PA, MDSA Aerospace provides Project Management, Mechanical Design and Structural Analysis Services, Electrical Engineering Services, DoD and FAA Flight Clearance Support, Avionics System Integration Support, and Technical Publications Development for Government and Commercial customers in the Aerospace, Aviation, Unmanned Systems, and Training and Simulation sectors.

Combat Bound CEO, Emil Reynolds, expressed, “We are delighted to welcome Steven Matthews, CEO, and MDSA Aerospace as strategic partners. Their investment and engineering expertise will undoubtedly propel the Puca and RSCU systems towards operational readiness and production, enabling us to meet the evolving needs of defense and security forces, both domestically and internationally.”

