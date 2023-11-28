LONDON BOROUGH OF BEXLEY SELECTS UBITRICITY TO PROVIDE 100 PUBLIC LAMPPOST AND BOLLARD EV CHARGE POINTS

Installation and maintenance contract will see 5kW charge points hosted in existing lampposts and bollards

The charge points, which take as little as two hours to install, will be deployed on residential streets across Bexley – with at least two per Ward within the borough, and will charge at speeds of up to 5kW. The council hopes that by installing the charge points utilising existing lampposts and bollards that they will minimize clutter and expedite the project.

Councillor Richard Diment – Cabinet Member for Places said:

“Installing these chargers using existing lampposts means that there is less physical infrastructure to install and disruption will be kept to a minimum, keeping our street green without cluttering them,”

We are excited to work with Ubitricity and look forward to expanding our network of charging points across the borough.”

Toby Butler, UK Managing Director of Ubitricity said:

“The future of mobility is electric and the multitude of EVs taking to the roads must have access to convenient charging infrastructure close to home,”

“We’re thrilled to add Bexley to our list of council partners across the UK whose trust has helped Ubitricity become the UK’s leading charge point provider and look forward to helping support their residents in the switch to EV.”

ubitricity is the leading charge point operator in the UK and hosts a network of over 7,000 public charge points. Supplying lamppost, bollard, fast and rapid charge point solutions, ubitricity works alongside local authorities to expand public charging infrastructure inline with residents’ needs. Based in Berlin and London the company also operates in other European countries such as Germany and France. ubitricity is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Shell Group.

