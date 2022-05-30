Gaston Schul acquires Norwegian customs specialist Oslo Customs Brokers AS

The acquisition of Oslo Customs Brokers is an addition to the European growth ambitions of Dutch company Gaston Schul. This allows Gaston Schul to offer its customers full-service customs access within the Scandinavian market.

Guaranteed Business Continuity

For Oslo Customs Brokers, the acquisition ensures guaranteed business continuity and offers opportunities to evolve within the large European Gaston Schul network under the name Gaston Schul Customs AS.

Access to Scandinavian market

“As a family business with an independent position in the market, continuity, quality, reliability and (customer) friendliness are our most important values,” says CEO Rob Ewalds of Gaston Schul. “We are very pleased to be able to add a member to our family with the same values ​​and service. And with our new office in Oslo, we now also have access to the Norwegian market, where we can serve our customers.”

Important step in expansion and improvement

“We have been looking for opportunities to further grow our company for some time,” said OCB director Tore Johansen. “With the merger of our companies, we want to take an important step in expanding and improving our services. We have been very close to the Gaston Schul family from the start and are very much looking forward to our partnership.”

Continuity of service

Gaston Schul and Oslo Customs Brokers will work closely together in the coming period to ensure continuity of service to customers and that they can also benefit from the new partnership.

Gaston Schul has been a privately-owned, independent, expert, full-service customs broker since 1845 with over 350 customs specialists spread across 20 locations in the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany and now Norway. Gaston Schul has access to a strong global customs network to support the requirements of customers around the world. Over 175 years of business, Gaston Schul has skillfully combined their heritage, know-how, advisory options, and digital solutions to be the perfect customs partner for everyone.

Oslo Customs Brokers AS was founded in 2013 by Tore Johansen and Peder Rui. The company specializes in the clearance of goods within the perishables` and fast-moving consumer goods sectors, particularly fresh and frozen foods, and beverages. OCB offers a wide range of customs services including import and export declarations, transit documents, third party bonded storage, and the creation of original documentation such as health, veterinary and origin certificates.