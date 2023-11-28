JOIN OUR WEBINAR “WILL BIG TECH’S AI DISTRACTIONS DERAIL THE SUCCESS OF THE DMA?”

Our panel:

Moderator: Samuel Stolton: Journalist at Bloomberg News in Brussels, covering antitrust and competition.

Confirmed speakers:

Andreas Schwab : Member of the European Parliament and Rapporteur of the Digital Markets Act

: Member of the European Parliament and Rapporteur of the Digital Markets Act Damien Geradin : Founding Partner at Geradin Partners

: Founding Partner at Geradin Partners Vanessa Turner : Senior Advisor – Competition at BEUC

: Senior Advisor – Competition at BEUC Ian Brown : Visiting Professor at Centro de Tecnologia e Sociedade da Escola de Direito, Rio de Janeiro

: Visiting Professor at Centro de Tecnologia e Sociedade da Escola de Direito, Rio de Janeiro Richard Stables: CEO, Kelkoo Group

Kelkoo Group CEO Richard Stables said: “We stand at a critical phase in the implementation of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and the European Union’s ambition to restore fairness and openness in digital markets. The approaching moment of truth for the DMA comes at a moment where the generative AI revolution is grabbing headlines and the attention of policy makers. We must analyse and scrutinise how Gatekeepers will use the debate on AI to distract regulators, shift the debate away from restoring fairness in digital markets and leverage AI technology to strengthen their monopolistic position and double down on anti-competitive practices.”

Twitter: @KelkooPolicy

Kelkoo Group Policy Blog |

Kelkoo Group was a hugely successful comparison-shopping service (CSS) that helped consumers to make great shopping choices and helped online retailers to reach those consumers. However, virtually overnight, Kelkoo was taken to a cliff edge by Google’s self-preferencing behaviour. Our FAQs: FAQs-FINAL.docx (live.com)