AXI WELCOMES TREBLE WINNER JOHN STONES AS BRAND AMBASSADOR

John Stones, a full international for England, signed for Manchester City in 2016 and has since made over 200 appearances for the Cityzens, winning 13 trophies including the iconic Treble in 2022/23.

Hannah Hill, Axi’s Head of Brand and Sponsorship, says: “We’ve got to know John Stones through our partnership with Man City, and we couldn’t be more excited about what’s to come. Welcoming such a prominent figure as our Brand Ambassador presents an incredible opportunity for us to take our brand to even greater heights.

One of the top defenders globally, Stones has seamlessly transitioned from a center-back to playing in a midfield role. His adaptable nature and commitment to finding his edge align perfectly with Axi’s core values. Empowering our clients to uncover their own edge is an obsession for us, and through this exciting new collaboration, we’ll get to expand our presence in the UK market, where we see great potential.”

Stones also expressed his enthusiasm, saying: “I’m delighted to be joining Axi as their Official Global Brand Ambassador. Axi have had a long and successful partnership with Man City, helping us celebrate all of our achievements on the pitch. Axi are focused on giving their customers the edge and I strive for that competitive edge every time I play, so this partnership is a perfect match for me.”

This has undoubtedly been a remarkable year for Axi. Earlier this year, the broker announced a multi-year renewal of their flagship partnership with Manchester City, the Premier League champions for three consecutive seasons, as well as a deal extension to support Manchester City Women as well. More recently, Axi had also announced that it had teamed up with LaLiga club, Girona FC, and Brazilian football club Esporte Clube Bahia. On the trading front, Axi made waves in September with the launch of Axi Select, their new capital allocation programme. The programme, designed to facilitate traders on their path to professional trading, offers them the potential to access capital funding up to $1,000,000 USD and to earn up to 90% of their profits*.

Axi is a global online FX and CFDs trading broker. As the preferred broker for thousands of ambitious customers in over 100 countries worldwide, we help all types of traders, trading businesses, banks and financial organizations find the edge they need to achieve their financial goals through informed transactions made on the world’s financial markets. Axi offers a comprehensive range of assets including CFDs for several asset classes such as Forex, Shares, Oil, Precious Metals, Coffee, Indices, and other commodities.

At Axi, we take pride in our reputation as an honest, fair, and responsible broker. Our numerous awards and ‘great’ Trustpilot reviews attest to the confidence and trust we have earned from our customers who value our exceptional service, fast execution, secure payments, and easy withdrawals. Similarly, we also work pro-actively with leading regulatory governing authorities around the world to ensure that we surpass the highest industry standards.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75.5% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

*The Axi Select programme is only available to clients of AxiTrader Limited. CFDs carry a high risk of investment loss. In our dealings with you, we will act as a principal counterparty to all of your positions. This content is not available to AU, NZ, and UK residents.