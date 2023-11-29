NORTH END ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION 51ST ANNUAL CHRISTMAS PARADE

Santa Arrives by helicopter bringing Christmas Greetings to Boston’s North End Residents

Sunday December 10, 2023 – Boston… for the 51st year, the North End Athletic Association will bring Santa to visit the residents of the North End. Santa will arrive by helicopter at 12:30pm at the Christopher Columbus Park on Atlantic Avenue.

Miss Massachusetts Annika Sharma, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Wally the Green Monster of the Boston Red Sox, Blades of the Boston Bruins, Elsa and Anna, Darth Vader, Barbie and many other Christmas characters, along with Santa’s Elves will be joining the Parade.

Santa and all his friends will join the Annual Christmas Parade that makes its way through the streets of the North End. Spreading the Christmas cheer along the parade route will be the Boston Fireman’s Band, the Aleppo Shriners Units, the Italian American Band, the National Lancers of Massachusetts as well as the Marching Bands from Woburn High School, Medford High School and North Reading High School