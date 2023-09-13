FIDIC STRENGTHENS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT WITH TWO NEW BOARD MEMBERS AND NEW VICE PRESIDENTS

The two new board members, whose term of office lasts for four years, were elected following a vote of FIDIC’s global member associations. Prashant Kapila is the managing director at multidisciplinary consultancy firm Intercontinental Consultants & Technocrats based in India, which works primarily in the area of infrastructure development across developing economies of Asia, Africa, Eastern Europe, and the pacific islands. As managing director, Kapila is responsible for client management and project delivery across a range of infrastructure sectors including highways, expressways, bridges, tunnels, railways, metros, airports and urban development.

The second new board member, Adam Bialachowski is CEO of B-Act Quantum Vintage, an engineering consultancy group that focuses its work in central and eastern Europe, with main offices in Kiev, Bydgoszcz and Warsaw. Bialachowski is an expert in business management, project and contract management, construction contract cash flow optimisation, procurement, claims strategy and client relationship management. He has over 15 years of experience in advising on and implementing construction investments and successfully conducted multiple commercial negotiations with international construction and engineering corporations.

The two new vice presidents, existing FIDIC board members James Mwangi from Kenya and Alfredo Ingletti from Italy, bring a wide range of experience to their roles. Mwangi, chief executive officer at Kurrent Technologies based in Nairobi, Kenya, is a consulting engineer with over 25 years of experience in the energy sector. Alfredo Ingletti is the co-founder, chairman and technical director of 3TI PROGETTI, an independent employee-owned engineering company based in Rome, Italy.

Commenting on the announcements, FIDIC chief executive Dr Nelson Ogunshakin said: “The new board member announcements and our two new vice presidents will strengthen FIDIC’s global reach and help our organisation grow its influence in a number of key strategic regions of the world. I am really delighted to welcome Prashant and Adam onto the FIDIC board, who I know will bring a vibrancy and energy to our deliberations. I look forward to bothplaying a key role as FIDIC embarks on the development of a new strategic plan and they will make a significant contribution to our work, not only in India and Poland, but also globally too.

“New vice presidents, James and Alfredo, already play a key role in FIDIC’s work and as vice presidents their influence will enormously assist us as we further develop our influence in key areas. Working alongside newly elected FIDIC president Catherine Karakatsanis, they will form a formidable presidential team and I look forward to their contribution over the coming years.

“I also want to pay tribute to our two outgoing board members, Sarwono Hardjomuljadi from Indonesia and to outgoing president Tony Barry from Australia, who have both completed their terms of office having played an outstanding role for FIDIC over many years. Both will continue to volunteer for FIDIC in their roles as FIDIC Ambassadors so we will continue to benefit from their experience and wise counsel for many years to come.”

Image shows new FIDIC board members Prashant Kapila (far left), Adam Bialachowski (second left), pictured with FIDIC’s outgoing president Tony Barry and FIDIC CEO Dr Nelson Ogunshakin.

FIDIC, the International Federation of Consulting Engineers, is the global representative body for national associations of consulting engineers and represents over one million engineering professionals and 40,000 firms in around 100 countries worldwide. The buildings and infrastructure sector in which FIDIC members work contributes around US$36trillion to global GDP.