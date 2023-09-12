WARE-HOUSE GYM SWANSEA SHORTLISTED IN THE NATIONAL FITNESS AWARDS

The annual event recognises excellence and achievement in gyms throughout the country with shortlisted facilities being as far north as Elgin and as far south as Devon.

The awards are organised by Script Events in conjunction with leading fitness industry magazine Workout, with support from headline sponsor ServiceSport, and in each category up to seven finalists have been selected, who will now go through to the next stage of the judging process where they will be out to impress by showcasing first hand the great work going on in their clubs.

This stage involves a visit to each finalist by a member of the awards team who will take a look around the facilities and chat to members and staff before compiling a comprehensive report, which will then be passed on to an expert judging panel to decide the lucky winners.

Trophies will then be handed out a glittering awards ceremony on Friday November 24 at The Athena in Leicester.

National Fitness Awards’ event director Dominic Musgrave said: “The National Fitness Awards now in their twelfth year and with more entries than ever before, our finalists really have reason to celebrate too as it’s a huge achievement to have made the shortlist and is testament to the teams behind each.”

Chris Ware, Founder & Managing Director said “We are thrilled to have been shortlisted for Regional Gym of the Year. Putting Ware-house on the map, our vision was always to create something which was inspired by quirky boutique hotels with lots of subtle touches incorporated for our Love of Ibiza. Our gym can transform from health club to nightclub. We want to attract more people to the gym as it really offers something quite different”.